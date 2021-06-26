Tennis News – Djokovic clashes with ATP as world number one Serb kicks off players’ association at press conference





Novak Djokovic and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) were at odds once again as world number one in Serbia announced the structure and formation of his Association of Tennis Professionals (PTPA). The association was founded by Djokovic and world No. 66 Vasek Pospisil, and while it was announced ten months ago at the US Open, it now has a website, an advisory board and a communication team. The duo began organizing after criticism of the conflict of interest within the ATP and its governance structure in general, as they are also proponents of a greater distribution of wealth among lower-ranked tennis players. Wimbledon Wimbledon draw: Murray draws Basilashvili, Serena draws Sansovich SOT N AT 10:13 “We want to be accepted, respected and accepted,” Djokovic said during the 50-minute press conference. “This is what we want. This is what we deserve as players. When I say that, I just do not mean and I say it has to do with Vasek and myself or the PTPA management. It has to do with the players and the hundreds of players that are part of the PTPA movement and part of the PTPA Initiatives. “This is our goal is that we will never find out how PTPA will be included or will not be included within the current tennis ecosystem, structure, until certain things are done and certain steps are taken.” The announcement came ahead of this week’s high-profile vote on the ATP strategy, a 30-year plan aimed at boosting revenue and raising prize money. But the PTPA has been critical of it, saying it lacks transparency and calling for a delay in the vote. The plan would take effect in 2023. And ATP, on the other hand, has been very critical of PTPA, calling it disruptive in the tournament. The creation of a separate player unit ensures a clear overlap, divides players and further fragment the sport, the ATP said in a statement issued earlier this week. Fragmentation has consistently been identified as the single biggest threat to the growth potential of tennis by leading experts from within and beyond sports, Indeed, the reaction to PTPA among tennis stars has been divided, with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer calling for unity on Twitter, but Djokovic claims that support for PTPA is up to 70 per cent among male target players. The association is currently open to 350 major singles players and 150 doubles-ranked players in both male and female competitions. Vasek Pospisil Image Credit: Getty Images But Djokovic and Pospisil were eager to insist that their association was created to complement the ATP, not to replace it or work against it. “We think we would give them a chance because obviously we need to work together,” Pospisil said. “At some point, I think they will realize that when we have so many players, it is important to work with us.” Tennis ‘Vote delay’ – Gjokovic renews PTPA battle with ATP FIRST DAY AT 21:23 Wimbledon Power rankings: Who can stop Djokovic at Wimbledon? 24/06/2021 AT 10:33

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos