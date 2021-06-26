Qatar’s 400m world medalist Abdalelah Haroun dies at 24 | Athletics News





The 24-year-old athlete died in a car crash before preparing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Qatar 400m sprinter Abdalelah Haroun, who won a bronze medal at the 2017 World Championships, has died in a car accident in Doha, the Qatari Athletics Federation said on Saturday. He was 24 years old. The general secretary of the federations, Mohammed Issa al-Fadala, said that Qatari sports and athletics lost a great hero on a global level. He was on a rehabilitation program after recovering from an injury (in preparation) to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, al-Fadala said. World Athletics is deeply saddened to hear that Qatari runner Abdalelah Haroun 2017 world bronze medalist 400 meters bronze and a former young world champion has died in a car accident at the age of 24 years. World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) June 26, 2021 The Qatari Olympic Committee also mourned the loss on Saturday. The #Qatar sprinter team and bronze medalist in the 400 million world, Abdalelah Haroun died today, she posted on Twitter along with a black and white photo of the athlete holding a bouquet of flowers and the Qatari flag. . pic.twitter.com/xPhdhjBgu6 Barshim (@mutazbarshim) June 26, 2021 Haroun, of Sudanese descent, first represented Qatar in 2015 stealing attention in its early days by recording extraordinary times over 400 meters. He finished third in 44.48 seconds at the IAAF World Championships in London in 2017, behind South African winner Wayde van Niekerk and Bahamas athlete Steven Gardiner. Haroun also won silver at the 2016 Indoor World Championships in Portland and gold at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.







