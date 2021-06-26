Connect with us

Educate boys that they are no better than girls, says Ramaphosa in the fight against GBV

President Cyril Ramaphosa said as South Africans waged a war against Covid-19, the country also faced another pandemic in the form of gender-based violence (GBV) and homophobic crimes.

Ramaphosa told the South African Student Congress (Cosas) on Saturday that the student organization should be at the forefront in the fight against GBV, homophobia and bullying both in the wider society and in schools.

These are issues in which organizations like Cosas have a key role to play. Your members were born free and should not be made to live in fear for any reason, he said.

We must, at a very early age, educate boys that they are no better than girls. Added to this, no boy can ever claim ownership and should never claim ownership of a girl and her body.

With South Africa having one of the highest levels of gender-based violence in the world, including femicide, Ramaphosa said such initiatives were needed if the country was to successfully raise awareness and mobilize society as a whole. resolutely dealing with all the social ills that the country faces today.

We must condemn, with all the contempt it deserves, all acts of bullying that we continue to see in our schools, he said.

Cosas should play a central role in instilling in our students that dimming another student’s light does not make your light shine brighter, Ramaphosa said.

All students should avoid and isolate all bullies in our schools. A bully is not a hero, but rather a barbaric person. The bullying plague in our schools negatively affects the academic progress of many students.

He called for the lives of bullying victims Lufuno Mavhunga and others who committed suicide as a result of bullying by fellow students, saying one student who died as a result of bullying was too many.

Bullying is taught and may not be taught.

Ramaphosa said the government was now using a multi-pronged approach to the problem. He said they believed the problem was psychological and was perpetrated mainly by children who were victims coming from families with an ingrained culture of violence.

We call on all actors in our education system to work together to ensure that our schools are isolated from any form of violence, Ramaphosa said.

Gangsters also should not find space in our schools, our schools are and should be unarmed areas and they should also be unarmed areas. They should be knife-free areas, Ramaphosa added.

Ramaphosa was speaking during a virtual Cosas Student Month Commemoration event to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the 1976 student-led Soweto Uprising.

He said the 1976 gallate class was extremely courageous and had a firm conviction that it never allowed them to betray the path to freedom, saying it was important to remember the 1976 class and their contribution to the countries’ liberation war. to educate South Africans that freedom was not free.

Some people even had to pay the final price for our freedom, which is life itself, Ramaphosa said.

We are celebrating the bravery of the entire 1976 generation, who in his unwavering belief that freedom must be fought because they had to bring the oppressive apartheid regime to its knees, despite and despite the apartheid government’s heavily armed security machinery.

Ramaphosa said that because of the necessary impatience of the 1976 class as young people they had infused a sense of urgency in pursuing the national democratic revolution and had tremendously influenced the course of the country war and also had an impact on the socio-political landscape of the country .

Classroom fighting today is significantly different from that of the 1976 classroom, these battles have been further exacerbated by the war we are waging against an invisible enemy that is Covid, Ramaphosa said.

He said it was now worrying that while Covid-19 infections continued to fly, despite the country being set at the regulated blockage level 3, the virus was now expected in the new generation as well.

