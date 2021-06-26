The British Minister of Health, Matt Hancock, leaves behind the Social Noise of Distance





LONDONR Britains Health Minister Matt Hancock resigned on Saturday, a day after a tabloid newspaper published photos of him in a steamy hug with one of his old aides a clear violation of Britains’s social distance guidelines. Mr Hancock, who led Britains’ response to the coronavirus pandemic, was the last member of Prime Minister Boris Johnsons’s government to be accused of violating strict rules imposed on the rest of the country. I understand the great sacrifices everyone in this county has made that you have made, said a shy-looking Mr. Hancock in a video statement released Saturday evening. Those of us who make these rules must abide by them, and that is why I have to resign. Initially, Mr. Hancock refused to resign and had the support of Mr. Johnson. But with at least one Conservative member of Parliament demanding his resignation and newspapers full of articles about double standards for the political elite, Mr Hancock concluded that his position had become unstable.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Mr. Hancock wrote: The last thing I would like is for my private life to divert attention from the genuine focus it is taking us out of this crisis. Mr Hancock, who is married, apologized to his family and said he needed to be with his three children. Mr Johnson appointed Sajid Javid, a former Chancellor of the Exchequer, to replace Mr Hancock. It was a quick fall from the ashes for an ambitious, 42-year-old cabinet minister who had become a familiar figure during the long months of the pandemic. Mr Hancock was a player at Downing Street news conferences, often encouraging the public to respect blockages and other restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. In the end, Mr. Hancocks’s failure to live by his rules undo him. The Sun later released images and video from an surveillance camera in Mr Hancocks’ office showing him embracing and kissing Gina Coladangelo, a college-day friend at Oxford whom he had recruited as a counselor. Newspapers reported that the images were recorded on May 6, when restrictions in England still banned closed social gatherings of people from different families. People were asked to stand two meters away and avoid face-to-face contact. Since then those restrictions have been eased.

Mr Hancock admitted he had broken the rules. On Friday, he said it was too bad and had left people disappointed. Downing Street initially said the prime minister had accepted Mr Hancocks’ pardon and considered the matter closed.

Even before he got involved in the scandal, Mr Hancock had become something of a lightning rod for controversy. Two weeks ago, a former top adviser to Mr Johnson, Dominic Cummings, posted messages between him and the prime minister in which Mr Johnson described Mr Hancock as hopeless, adding a swear word. Mr Cummings placed much blame for the chaotic treatment of the Britains pandemic on Mr Hancock, saying he had failed to establish a competent testing and tracking program and allowed the virus to spread by moving seniors from hospitals to nursing homes Mr Hancock denied categorically the charges. Mr Cummings himself was criticized a year ago for driving 260 miles to visit his parents in the north of England while the country was under a blockade. He also refused to withdraw and lasted another six months before Mr. Johnson knocked him down. The Labor Party, which has been trying to make a political issue of scandals in Mr Johnsons’s government, blamed it for failing to act faster in this latest episode. Matt Hancock has the right to resign, Labor leader Keir Starmer said on Twitter. But Boris Johnson should have fired him. There are other extended questions. One has to do with the circumstances of Mr. Hancocks’s employment. Coladangelo, who is also married, as a non-executive director in the health department. She had previously worked for a fashion retailer, Oliver Bonas, founded by her husband, Oliver Tress. Another concerns the installation of a surveillance camera in Mr. Hancocks’s office. Some experts suggested it could have been done covertly to catch the minister in his private troubles.

When news of Mr Hancocks’s indifference erupted on Friday, political analysts said he could survive the outrage because he worked for Mr Johnson, who has had his messy private life and was recently remarried. . In a letter accepting the resignation of Mr. Hancocks, Mr. Johnson credited him with building a network of field hospitals to treat the flood of Covid patients; placement of the drug, Dexamethasone, to mitigate the effects of Covid; and providing protective equipment for physicians and nurses. It has been your task to face a greater challenge than any of your predecessors, wrote Mr. Johnson, and by fighting Covid, you have risen to that challenge. Stephen Castle contributed to the report.

