Delhi adds 85 cases of Covid-19, less in more than 420 days | Latest Delhi News





The city on Saturday reported only 85 new cases of Covid-19, the fewest in a day since April 30 last year, and the second time in a week that the city added less than 100 fresh infections. The city has now added an average of 110 new cases per day over the past week, the lowest at 427 days, returning at the end of April last year, before even the first bout of infections hit the capital. The percentage of positive test rate of samples returning positive also fell to a minimum of 0.12%. Experts consider the degree of positivity as an essential metric to assess the spread of an infection, and the World Health Organization (WHO) says an outbreak could be considered to be under control in a region where the number is below 5% for two periods. week. In Delhi, the positivity rate has remained below this threshold for 37 days and below 1% for 27 days, according to data shared by the state government. The positivity rate remained below 1% for 82 consecutive days between late December and mid-March. Meanwhile, nine other people died from the infection on Saturday, the state government health bulletin showed. The city has added less than 10 victims of the infection for five days in a row now. The number of people with infection in city hospitals stands at just over 1,000. At the height of the fourth wave in Delhi, there were over 20,000 people in hospitals, according to data shared by the Delhi government. Once a large proportion of people are exposed to the infection, it becomes endemic, occurring in small numbers in the pockets. Such a low level of infection is possible only when endemic levels have been reached. Delhi along with places like Maharashtra and Punjab that saw the outbreaks initially reach endemic levels and the whole country is likely to follow soon, probably by mid-July, said Dr T Jacob John, former head of the virology department at Christian-Vellore Medical College.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos