German authorities are looking for the motive for the knife attack on the store that left three women dead

A suspect in a knife attack in South Germany that left three women dead was being held on suspicion of murder on Saturday as authorities suspected a possible motive, examining his mental health and seeking to determine if he had been radicalized.

The attack began late Friday afternoon when the suspect allegedly entered a store in Wuerzburg, went to the household goods department and asked a saleswoman where the knives were, said regional police chief Gerhard Kallert. He then grabbed a knife and fatally hit three women in the store before attacking more people outside. Six people, most of them women, were seriously injured, and one of them remained in critical condition on Saturday.

Videos posted on social media showed people surrounding the attacker and trying to keep him at bay with chairs and sticks. The 24-year-old Somali was shot in the leg by police and arrested.

On Saturday, he was brought before a judge, who ordered him to be held in jail pending a possible indictment on three counts of murder, six for attempted murder and grievous bodily harm, and another for injury. body.

The man, whose name was not released, arrived in Germany in May 2015 and was granted additional protection, a status that does not belong to full asylum, authorities said. He had been in Wuerzburg since 2019 and was living in a homeless shelter.

Officials said he did not have a criminal record, but there were two incidents earlier this year that resulted in him being sent briefly to a psychiatric hospital. In January, he got into an argument with residents and staff at the shelter and made a kitchen knife, prosecutor Wolfgang Gruendler said.

He did not attack or injure anyone then, but an investigation was opened and he was temporarily hospitalized in a psychiatric hospital. This investigation is still ongoing and a psychiatric evaluation is still unresolved.

Earlier this month, an incident occurred in which the man allegedly hit a ride with someone and then refused to get out of the car. This again resulted in his admission to a psychiatric unit, but he was released after a day, prosecutors said. They said there was no pattern of growing problems.

Authorities were also looking into the possibility that the man had been radicalized as an Islamic extremist. Kallert said a store detective and police officers reported hearing the suspect say Allahu akbar, Arabic for God is excellent, during the Friday attack and its aftermath. Bavaria senior security official Joachim Herrmann said further cautious indications in that direction emerged from his question, without giving details. Hate message material was also found but has not yet been evaluated, police said.

As to whether the man was mentally ill or radicalized, we do not know either one thing or the other for sure at the moment, but I just want to point out that they do not exclude each other, Herrmann said. Authorities were examining a cell phone and other evidence.

The case was handed over to prosecutors in Munich, the state capital, but not to federal prosecutors dealing with terror cases in Germany.

A co-resident of the shelter who said he was among a dozen people who tried to stop the suspect by stabbing someone else until police arrived on Friday described the man as always alone, not talking to other people . He added that he was weird all the time.

Thank God that we humans managed to scare him a little, to distract him, he got tired and thank God it did not get worse, said the man, whose name was given only as Kadir A., ​​for RTL television.

Herrmann described using a kick to stop an assailant while moving a textbook. Bavaria’s rules on the use of police force allow firearms to be used only to make perpetrators incapable of attacking or fleeing, and a shot that is likely to kill is only allowed when the lives of others are threatened.

The rules require officers to steer their feet whenever possible.