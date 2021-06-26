



China launches first fully electrified bullet train in Tibet, near Indian border | Photo credit: Representative image China on Friday operated its first fully electrified bullet train in the remote Tibetan Himalayan region, connecting the provincial capital Lhasa and Nyingchi, a Tibetan border town strategically located near Arunachal Pradesh. The 435.5 km Lhasa-Nyingchi section of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway was inaugurated ahead of the centennial celebrations of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) on July 1. The first electrified railway in the Tibet Autonomous Region opened on Friday morning, connecting Lhasa with Nyingchi as “Fuxing” bullet trains enter official operation in the plateau region, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. It has a design speed of 160 km per hour and operates on an electrified railway with one line. It stops at nine stations, including Lhasa, Shannan and Nyingchi, and can handle passenger and freight transport, the report said. Compared to roads, the Lhasa-Nyingchi Railway reduces travel time from Lhasa to Nyingchi from 5 hours to approximately 3.5 hours and shortens travel time from Shannan to Nyingchi from 6 hours to approximately 2 hours, she said. The railway line passes through 47 tunnels and 121 bridges and crosses the Brahmaputra River locally called Yarlung Zangbo 16 times. It crosses the Yarlung Zangbo River 16 times and 90 percent of it is 3,000 meters above sea level. Tunnels and bridges make up approximately 75 percent of the total length of the railroad track. It also has an annual freight capacity of 10 million tonnes which provides strong support for freight flow, will promote economic development and improve people’s lives, the report said. The Sichuan-Tibet Railway will be the second railway in Tibet after the Qinghai-Tibet Railway. It will cross the southeast of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, one of the most geologically active areas in the world. The Fuxing train now reaches all 31 continental provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, the Global Times reported, noting that the railway line will better connect Tibet with other provinces and regions and boost the local economy. Tourism, culture, religion and other natural and cultural resources along the Lhasa-Nyingchi Railway are rich and they contain great potential for economic development. But in the past, due to traffic restrictions, the development of tourism resources along the line was limited, the report noted. The Lhasa-Nyingchi Railway will help further narrow the development gap between east and west China, unleashing greater potential for west development, said Hong Tao, director of the Beijing Institute of Business Economics Technology and University of Business, he said In November, Chinese President Xi Jinping had instructed officials to expedite the construction of the new railway project, linking Sichuan Province and Nyingchi in Tibet, saying the new railway line would play a key role in maintaining border stability. The Sichuan-Tibet Railway starts from Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province, and travels through Ya’an and enters Tibet via Qamdo, shortening the journey from Chengdu to Lhasa from 48 hours to 13 hours. Nyingchi is the city level of Medog prefecture which is adjacent to the Arunachal Pradesh border. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of Southern Tibet, which has been forcibly rejected by India. The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488 km long Current Control Line (LAC). Qian Feng, director of research at the National Institute of Strategy at Tsinghua University, told the official Global Times earlier that “If a scenario of a crisis occurs on the China-India border, the railway will provide a great convenience for China distribution of strategic materials.

