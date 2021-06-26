The 16-year-old becomes the youngest graduate of the University of Toronto in at least 40 years





A 16-year-old girl has become the youngest graduate of the University of Toronto School of Arts and Sciences in at least 40 years. Before entering high school, Vivian Xie passed several grades, finishing 10th grade during a single summer. When asked how she did it, she told CP24 on Friday that it really took a lot of advocacy with the school and the school board and the entire education system. After first grade, it was much harder to pass grades, she said. Her post-secondary journey began at Prince Edward Island University, before being transferred to the U of T, where she graduated with a dual degree in biology, and cellular and molecular biology. Most of it was online, but at first it was definitely challenging, Xie said of her final year. She said, once enrolled in university, her age was not a steady point. After high school, she became much less visible to my classmates and classmates, and even to myself. I started to forget my age, so the last four years of university I was actually extremely normal, she said. You can even call it ordinary. In the fall, Xie will pursue her master’s in applied immunology at the U.S. School of Medicine. Despite her field of study, Xie said she considers herself more of a humanities person. I think my hardest subject to understand would be physics with math. I used to be really good at math when I was younger, but for now I’m definitely not a math, she said. However, she has not yet decided where her studies will take her. Now I am still deciding between academia and more science approach to industry. As for her advice to her teenage colleagues, Xie advised them to keep their options open. I think my biggest advice is that you should definitely take your time when making these big decisions, she said. Obviously, start thinking about this early on, because your university experiences are greatly influenced by the type of university you are attending, not just the topic you take. -With files from CP24.







