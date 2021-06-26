In the 17th-century town hall of the Provencal town of Arles, a large tricolor slammed violently outside the open window of the mayoral office last week, probably animated by what locals call meadowy, a mild summer version of strong winds sweeping through the Rhne valley.

The world heritage city the largest municipality in metropolitan France is marked by foreign influence throughout its history: the Romans conquered it in 123 BC, leaving the magnificent arena, theater, necropolis and aqueduct; much later came the artists, the Spanish-born Dutchman Vincent Van Gogh and Pablo Picasso.

Arles boasts foundations honoring Puerto Rican photographer Manuel Rivera-Ortiz and Korean artist Lee Ufan and is home to Roman-born Gipsy Kings musicians. The Luma Opening opened this weekend, a 200 million creative campus donated to the city by Swiss-born philanthropist Maja Hoffmann and featuring a tower designed by Canadian-American architect Frank Gehry.

Despite this universal heritage, immigration, especially from northwest Africa, remains a populist concern and one who can see this southern Mediterranean region, Provence-Alpes-Cte-dAzur (PACA), become the only victory for Marine Le The far-right National Rassemblement Pen in Sunday’s regional election.

RN was expected to do well in at least five regions in last Sunday’s first round voting. In the end, it came first only in PACA, and by a small margin. The election, so far, has been marked by widespread abstention and disappointment for Marine Le Pen presidential hope.

While many see the regional election as a testament to the presidential election of the coming years, neither the supposedly leading 2022 leadership candidates Emmanuel Macron or Le Pen had much to celebrate after voting last weekend.

Since the first round, which was marked by two-thirds of voters who did not turn out, the past few days have seen 11 o’clock negotiations and alliances between different parties to form what is called a Republican front to hold larg RN.

In the latest PACA RNs, party best hope Thierry Mariani, a deserter from center-right Les Rpublicains, won 36% of the vote last Sunday, with LRs Renaud Muselier back with 32%. Opinion polls have Muselier beating Mariani on Sunday, but he is actually very close to being called.

Patrick de Carolis, mayor of Arles and former head of French Television The French equivalent of the BBC ended 19 years of communist control of the city when he was elected last year representing no political party.

De Carolis, who has backed his support after Muselier, says poverty and unemployment go up by 15.43% in the city, where the average wage is 2,024 per month are boosting support for the far right. I’m sorry that there is this attraction, but I believe it is because neither the traditional left nor the right has solved the problems. This has made people upset, and when they are upset they vote RN, he said.

We live for five to six months of the year, three months intensively thanks to our extraordinary cultural offer the whole world comes to us for this, but we have a miserable social and economic situation.

Asked what he would do if the region were won by the far right, he added: It is unknown. We have never worked with RN so we do not know what will happen.

In the past, far-right voters have been among the most motivated to go to the polls. An unexpected consequence of Le Pens’s attempt to poison the party is that RN now seems to face the same problem as others that make supporters vote.

A special challenge for all parties is to encourage young French people to participate. Last Sunday, almost 90% of young people aged 18-24 stayed away.

Bruno Cautrs, a researcher at the Science Yes Center for Political Research, CNRS, said many young French people did not see voting as the best way to make a difference.

There is a kind of disconnect between interest in politics, which is often real and important, and actual participation in elections. This is often seen as something that has not changed much, Cautrs said Marseille Newspaper.

There is a sociological tendency towards individualism and autonomy. Each person thinks he has to make his life choice and it is not up to the authorities to tell him what to do.

On Friday, Le Pen was in a strong mood. Giving up RN’s disappointing results with her was worse for others, she said the party was confident of winning the PACA, placing the far right at the head of its first regional authority. If there is a massive mobilization of our voters, we can turn it around, she said.