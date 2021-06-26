Calls for action as quarantined women report harassment by guards | Coronavirus

Ministers should take action on allegations that people in hotel quarantine were sexually harassed by security guards, the shadow interior secretary said.

Nick Thomas-Symonds made the comments after BBC News reported that four women had appeared to say they had been harassed by guards working for the outside firm G4S during their stay in Covid quarantine.

These are extremely disturbing allegations. No one should face threats or sexual harassment, the government should urgently look into the matter with G4S and determine what has happened to make sure it will never happen again, Labor spokesman said on Saturday.

Managed quarantine is one of the tools to help secure our borders, but travelers need to be safe and not be afraid of those who are supposed to take care of them. We expect all parties to assist properly in any investigation.

According to BBC News, the women said the guards, who have been hired by the government to work in hotels, imitated having sex while alone in the elevator, asking for hugs and selfies.

Women were among those required to stay in hotels after returning to the UK from countries on the governments red list during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Marie Sidwell, a 28-year-old nurse from Nottingham, told the broadcaster that a guard had asked to hug her after she answered her door to him. After she refused, he then stood outside her door and, although staff promised he would not return, was sent back to her room at a later date.

Katherine Godolphin, 46, told the BBC a G4S guard made motionless movements while alone in an elevator and, the next day, made openly sexual comments to her as she openly asked to avoid security cameras.

In another case, a woman named Janet Wheeler said a security guard asked her if she was married, if she was traveling alone, and if she liked black men while they were alone in a hallway together.

And a woman named BBC Amy said a guard followed her closely as she exercised, then settled out of her room despite another guard being on duty there. He had previously told her he was in good condition and was smoking and asked for her number, she said.

The G4S declined to respond directly to Thomas-Symonds remarks. But referring to the original BBC report, a spokesman said: “We expect the highest standards of conduct from our staff and do not tolerate conduct that undermines the good work of our teams, who continue to play an important role in the response.” national to pandemic.

If we become aware of any wrongdoing, there are strict procedures in place to ensure that the employee is removed from the site while an investigation is conducted by G4S and, if appropriate, by police.

Responding to the BBC report, a government spokesman said: Allegations of sexual assault are taken extremely seriously. The government continues to ensure that every person in the managed quarantine receives the necessary assistance and will support any investigation.

We expect hotels to do their utmost to take any necessary steps to address and investigate concerns raised by guests, including the conduct of security contractors as well as the overall quality of service.