



ROME For nearly 450 years, the magnificent amphitheater known today as the Colosseum provided spectacular, often bitter, entertainment to the legions of the ancient Romans, and this week, archaeologists opened the underground corridors back to the public. Beginning in 80 AD, spectators were excited by gladiatorial contests, bloody wildlife fights, stage battles, and theatrical performances with convicted criminals interpreting myths that usually ended badly. Now, visitors can see where it was all methodically planned. Hypogene was the heart of the amphitheater, Alfonsina Russo, director ofThe Colosseum and its archeological park, told reporters Friday during an impromptu tour of what she described as behind-the-scenes landmarks, where she said preparations were made to ensure optimal gaming execution. Beneath the arena floor, working with torch and oil lamps, the unprecedented stage hand worked elevators and trap doors so that gladiators, performers, and animals could make dramatic choreographic introductions. Of course there must have been a director coordinating all the activities that resulted in the show, Ms. Russo said.

The restoration, which began in late 2018, adopted a multidisciplinary approach that included archaeologists, architects, restorers, physicists, surveyors and engineers. As you can imagine, she said, it was a very complex endeavor. Their work uncovered new archaeological data that were used to read the history of amphitheaters, from the moment it was inaugurated until the last games there in AD 523, said Ms. Russian. Transformations often followed the tastes of different emperors, or the fashions of the time, she added. Part of the underground hives has been open to the public since 2010. In 2015, a model of the elaborate system was installed there that raised cages from the bottom of the amphitheater to the arena floor 24 meters above built for the descriptions found in the texts antique.

But now visitors can walk through tunnels that cross the length of the arena. The opening of the underground zone marks the second end of three phases of a 25m-euro (about $ 29.8m) project sponsored by luxury goods maker Tods.

The first phase included cleaning and restoring the wide and arched façade of the Colosseums and replacing the metal gates that close the ground level arches. The third phase requires the restoration of the galleries to its second level and the relocation of the service center outside the monument. This shows that when the public and the private want to do something together, things can happen, Tods founder Diego Della Valle said on Friday, renewing a call for other Italian industrialists to follow suit. He has had few recipients, in addition to other fashion brands, such as Bulgaria, who reorganized the Spanish Steps, and Fendi, who cleaned up the Trevi Fountain. In my words today, I hope to bring others on board, said Mr. Della Valle. But the underground corridors at the Colosseum that once housed the detailed machinery that erected sights, props, animals and people on the arena floor will not be seen from above for long. Last month, Dario Franceschini, Italys culture minister, announced the winner in a competition to build a replacement floor for the Roman monument that will allow visitors a glimpse of what it was like to stand like a gladiator. It is an excellent operation, said Mr. Franceschini on Friday. We should feel proud in these weeks of reopening. Mrs. Russo, director of the Colosseums, also attended this week’s inauguration of another landmark in her care: Domus Aurea, or Golden House, which reopened Monday after a forced 14-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At Domus Aurea, a palace built by Emperor Nero, a new entrance and ramp were designed by Stefano Boeri Architetti, and they lead directly to a large octagonal room with a semicircular dome that was in the center of the house. There, a multimedia exhibition, Raphael and Domus Aurea: The invention of the Grotesque, is installed, celebrating the rediscovery of the ancient palace at the end of the 15th century and the influence that its frescoes had on Renaissance art.

The exhibition was scheduled for 2020 and would coincide with a screening of films at the Romes Scuderie del Quirinale commemorating the 500th anniversary of Raphaels’s death. However, the show was partially extinguished by the pandemic. Zgavra e z. Boeris demonstrates how contemporary architecture can be perfectly adapted to preserving the heritage of the past, said Mr. Franceschini, who was also at the inauguration on Mondays.

