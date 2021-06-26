Jammu and Kashmir: Waiting for a fresh start

The first meeting between the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir and the Center after the abolition of the special status of the former states under Article 370 ended in the expected lines, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the parties to board a border demarcation. to enable Assembly elections. What became clear after the June 24 meeting in New Delhi is that there has been no change in the BJP government’s position on its important decision of 5 August 2019.

On the day when Article 370 was revoked and the state was divided into two Territories of the J&K Union and the Minister of Interior of the Union Ladakh Amit Shah while announcing the colossal move in Parliament said that citizenship will be restored at an appropriate time. And since then, the Prime Minister and other BJP leaders have repeated it, but without any timeline. At the June 24 meeting as well, Modi again said that the Center was committed to restoring citizenship in the J&K, but not before the designation of constituencies and Assembly polls.

While the BJP government is adamant about its decision of 5 August 2019, which it once described as the final solution to Kashmir, the only change has been the recent meeting with leaders in central Kashmir, who were jailed for months after repeal of Article 370. President of the National Conference (NC) Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti all former state prime ministers were arrested along with hundreds of other political activists hours before the repeal of Article 370. For almost two years, the BJP will curse these leaders and hold them accountable for militancy, separatism and corruption in Kashmir. Even last year Amit Shah called them as Gupkar Gang when these parties came together to compete in the County Development Council (DDC) polls.

The question is what prompted BJP to invite the same leaders – who not long ago claimed to have been rejected by J&K people and were gangsters for talks. It seems that this is because the international scenario has become hostile to New Delhi compared to what it was in 2019. The loss of Donald Trump in US presidential polls last year and Chinese aggression along the Current Line of Control in Ladakh may have prompted the Leadership of BJP make a rise from its early stance. China specifically cited the reorganization of the former state as a reason for its aggressive stance. He also joined Pakistan to take the issue to the UN General Assembly and the Security Council shortly after the former state reorganized.

The Democratic Party, now in power in the US, is likely to be much more focused on civil liberties and the resumption of the democratic process in J&K, and less sympathetic to New Delhi’s view of Kashmir than the previous Trump administration . Withdrawal of NATO forces from Afghanistan and the possibility of the Taliban returning to power in Kabul could be another concern for New Delhi. The BJP government wants to use the restoration of citizenship in J&K as a negotiating tool, perhaps to secure the legitimacy of the 2019 decision. This will not only help its cause at the international level, but also to silence dissent voices within country.

As for the leaders of the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the two main regional J&K parties are concerned, they have no choice but to accept a small bunch of generosity from New Delhi for keep yourself important and at sea. And when they received an invitation from the Center after two years, they wasted no time in arriving in New Delhi. For several decades, the voting policies of the NC and PDP revolved respectively around greater autonomy and self-government. Now, they may need to add the restoration of Article 370 to their election manifestos.

Since his release in April 2020, Omar Abdullah has said more than once that he would not run in any Assembly elections as long as J&K remains UT. But he has never said he will stay away from the democratic process until Article 370 is reinstated. Even the ardent PDP chairman Mehbooba Mufti, who echoed Omars’ views recently, said she told the Modi Center he repealed in illegally owed J & Ks special status and conveyed to him that they would legally regain it through the courts. Nowhere, the Mufti has said or hinted that they will not run in any election until Article 370 is reinstated. This is contrary to what Mehbooba said a few years ago. Not once, but several times did she warn the Center that if J & Ks’s special status is not restored, there would be no one in Kashmir to keep the tricolor.

Public attitude

For public stance, the leaders of both these parties can boast of how boldly they place the request for the Restoration of Article 370s before the Prime Minister to keep himself important. For now, they can tell their voters that the 2019 ruling has been challenged in the top court. But in their hearts, they have accepted reality after 370 and are willing to recalibrate their policies accordingly. They can not agree with the Center, nor can they allow to boycott the elections even if they are held by J&K as UT, with strictly limited legislative rights. Restoring Article 370 is a ready-made survey board for them now.

However, NC and CPI (M) have challenged in the Supreme Court the constitutionality of the 2019 Reorganization Act which annulled J & Ks citizenship and created two UTs. If they accept the prime ministers’ roadmap guide before the polls, they will abandon their position. If they reject it, they leave the field open for BJP and its representatives to be elected without objection. In both scenarios, BJP will be the winner.

In terms of statehood restoration, it is not only the J&K regional parties, but also national parties like Congress, which have increased the lead. J&K Congress veteran and former Prime Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad also called for early restoration of citizenship before conducting assembly polls and protecting land and jobs for settlements. Most politicians have acknowledged that they can only bargain for citizenship with the Center instead of confronting and annoying it with the demands of restoring special status.

The security situation in Kashmir, according to the military, has improved since the Indian and Pakistani General Directors of Military Operations announced a ceasefire along the J&K border on February 25 this year. Infiltration has also almost stopped, and stone-throwing, which was a major issue for security agencies a few years ago, is almost gone. However, bizarre killings of political activists, such as BJP Councilor Ajay Pandita in southern Kashmir last month, continue. There is a possibility that militants could target more political activists when and when the election process begins.

This was the first major intervention of the Centers since August 2019 towards political leaders who have been very critical of the decision of Article 370. What comes next? No reconciliation process is sustainable without the consent of both parties. For J&K politicians, avoiding rhetoric such as talks with Pakistan and militants and giving the Center a timeline for its promise of citizenship could be key to dialogue to move forward. If the Center continues with its plan to force J&K in the UT elections, this will further deepen the alienation and anger of the public. The force has failed in the past and in all possibilities will fail in the future. The best way to move forward for both parties would be to accommodate each other’s views and aspirations.