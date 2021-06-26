I have seen many bodies: Jakarta Cemetery Table Indonesia Battle Covid | Coronavirus

It is only noon and gravediggers in Rorotan Cemetery have buried 23 bodies of Covid-19 patients since they started work at 7am.

At least two excavators are on standby because the hard soil in the area makes digging difficult with just shovels.

Six white-clad gravediggers hold coffins from ambulances lined up near the cemetery. On a very busy day, there may be 10 ambulances in a row. The whole cemetery looks worn out, feet covered in mud. There are at least 30 graves in the cemetery every day.

Next to them, family members cry silently, singing prayers for their loved ones, often interrupted by cemetery staff spraying disinfectant on them, while excavators dig new grave holes around them.

But there is a brief silence when a small white coffin wrapped in plastic appears from behind an ambulance.

It’s a child. He is a child! Make a new hole! shouted some gravediggers. An excavator is rapidly approaching, digging muddy soil at the end of the newly made row. The size of this new hole was less than half the other graves around it.

This is the first child of the day to be buried.

It always feels sadder when we bury a child. They are too young to die, says Darsiman, 48, adding that most of those buried in the cemetery in North Jakarta, Indonesia, are over 30 years old.

The Rorotan Cemetery in North Jakarta opened two months ago. Photos: Kuncoro Widyo Rumpoko / Pacific Press / REX / Shutterstock

Ever since the Rorotan Cemetery opened two months ago, Darsiman says they have buried 900 bodies. In the past two weeks he has seen a significant increase in troops sent to cemeteries like the capital and Indonesia, fighting a pandemic that has killed more than 56,000 people in the country. Indonesia exceeded 2 million cases last week and on Thursday, authorities reported 20,574 new cases, another record since the pandemic hit the country last year.

I think by the end of today there will be more than 1,000 bodies buried here, Darsiman says.

More than 100 burials per day

On Wednesday, the capital recorded the highest number of burials, with 180 burials in all of Jakarta. As of Thursday it recorded the highest new confirmed case with 7,505 cases per day. Since March last year 8,112 people have died in Jakarta from Covid-19.

Darsiman, a gravedigger with more than 20 years of experience makes a quick break, sitting between the graves while observing his team and other diggers preparing the burial. The dress and his white protective mask are stained with mud.

Too extremely exhausting. Every day we started at seven in the morning and ended at 10 or 11 at night, Darsiman says. Yesterday was more crowded. Around this time, we had buried more than 40 people. When we finished last night there were 78 people buried here.

An aerial view of part of the Rorotan Cemetery, where about 6,000 Covid victims will eventually be buried. Photos: Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Darsiman worked at another Budi Dharma cemetery in the capital before being assigned to Rorotan when it opened. The Jakarta administration opened a three-hectare plot of land just for the Covid-19 graves, as the number of coronavirus cases in the capital continued to rise and the burial space for coronavirus victims in the capital was running out. It is now the main burial place of Covid in Jakarta.

Ivan Murcahyo, head of the Jakarta City Parks and Forestry Office, says there is room to bury about 6,000 bodies.

Ivan says they were prepared for a possible funeral wave because from their experience there is usually one a month after the holiday ends.

It’s tiring but we have to stay healthy because if we were sick, who would bury them Endang Leo, undertaker

But we never expected it to grow so fast every day. These past two weeks we see them increasing, more than 100 burials in Covid-19 [in Jakarta] in day. We’ve seen 120, 150, 180, he says.

Darsiman says he has never been accustomed to facing so many deaths every day.

I have seen many bodies sent and buried in these cemeteries. I often wonder if I was one of them. There are many things I feel inside. But, on the contrary, keep it because it is very overwhelming, he says.

They are not the dead I fear because they were sealed with Covid-19 protocol by hospitals. They are alive, their families who came to the cemetery to send them. They made me scared because I do not know if they [had the virus or not].

Until now Darsiman always kept his distance from his wife and two children. He was afraid he might bring the virus home.

Dozens are buried in Rorotan every day. Photos: Donal Husni / NurPhoto / REX / Shutterstock

Other public cemeteries, such as Bamboo Apus in East Jakarta, still provide space for Covid-19 burials. Bamboo Apus contains 1,257 virus victims since it opened a special Covid-19 area in January. Endang Leo, a gravedigger there, says they have buried about 10 Covid victims a day in recent weeks.

It’s tedious, but we have to stay healthy because if we were sick, who would bury them, he says.

Endang only hopes they can get more protection as they are not given masks, protective dresses or gloves for burials.

Jakarta is the province with the highest number of deaths from Covid-19, followed by Central Java, Eastern Java, Western Java and Lampung.

More and more people from these provinces are crying for help on social media and chat groups, looking for any information to find oxygen, blood and intensive care rooms for family or friends with the virus.

—

Official Covid figures are grim, but Irma Hidayana, co-founder of the LaporCovid-19 citizen data project, says she believes many Covid-related deaths have not been recorded, making this much higher.

Irma says that over the past week, four patients with Covid-19 sought help to find an intensive care bed. No one has arrived yet and two of them have died.

It is sad that they died before receiving maximum medical care, says Irma. She says they often hear people with Covid have died in their home before they could go to a hospital. This time the situation of people with Covid-19 deteriorated faster than last year, she says.

President Joko Widodo insists that existing restrictions on public movement are still the best option so as not to harm the economy as well as social and political activities.

Health experts have criticized the decision, urging the government to take radical measures to save the nation and stop the spread of the virus.

Hermawan Saputra, of the Indonesian Association of Public Health Experts (IAKMI), said the crisis was exacerbated by travel during the national holiday Idul Fitri and the spread of the more contagious Delta variant.

We are in a very worrying situation. With this condition, we recommend regional blockade, Hermawan said, to stop the virus from spreading to other islands in the archipelago.