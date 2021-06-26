International
COVID-19 in Sask .: 61 new cases, 1 more death
Saskatchewan reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and the death of one more person from the disease that a Regina resident was in their 40s.
There are now 79 people in hospital in the province due to COVID-19, including 10 in intensive care.
The other 1,905COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan on Friday, according to the provincial update. Of the 48,706 known cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus in the province so far, 597 are considered active.
The seven-day average of new daily cases in Saskatchewanis 50 four new cases per 100,000 population.
New cases reported Saturday are in the following provincial areas:
- Far Northwest: 10.
- Far to the northeast: a.
- Northwest: 12.
- North center: three.
- Saskatoon: 15.
- Central West: three.
- Central East: a.
- Regina: seven.
- South Central: two.
- Southeast: six.
Residence information is pending for another case.
The province also reported another 71 recoveries from COVID-19 on Saturday.
80% of people over 40 vaccinated
An additional 23,323 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the province on Friday, bringing the total to 1,092,980.
All Saskatchewan residents aged 12 and over who have received their first dose of the vaccine are now eligible to receive their second dose, as long as 28 days have passed since the first dose.
The province is urging anyone eligible to receive their second dose of the vaccine, especially as the highly contagious variant of delta coronavirus is circulating in Saskatchewan.
Eighty percent of those 40 and up to Saskatchewan have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The rate is 75 percent for those 30 and older, 71 percent for those 18 and older. The rate is 70 percent for those12 and up from 69 percent on Friday.
