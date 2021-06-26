Why the Australias Great Barrier Reef could end up on the World Heritage List at risk and what it means | Great Obstacle Reef

When things really go crazy over the water line, I run into the sea. Our reef speaks to the identity of every Belize, and we say it with pride.

Janelle Chanona is a former television news anchor in Belize, the small Central American country in the Caribbean Sea, famous for its world heritage barrier rocks, the second largest on the planet.

Earlier this week, Unesco recommended the largest planets that the Great Barrier Reef should be placed on a list of endangered world heritage sites.

Chanona, who now leads a group of conservatives in the country for Oceana, knows exactly what that means.

In 2009, the World Heritage Committee placed the Caribbean Jewel in Belize on the same list.

Illegal fishing, coastal and island developments, and the threat of oil and gas drilling meant the country was not doing enough to preserve the country.

But just as Australia is now looking down the barrel of a perceived risk label shyness, Belize is now looking at it.

The country, bordered by Mexico and Guatemala, introduced a series of new laws to ban mangrove extinction, fisheries regulation and illegal oil and gas exploration.

In 2018, the world heritage committee scratched the status at risk. Now the Belize government has a new Blue Economy Minister and has renewed hope for its gum.

We want to stay vigilant now, says Chanona.

A wake-up call for the government

The career of marine biologist at the University of Queensland Prof Peter Mumbys has transcended two large reefs of Australia and Belize. His wife of 22 years is Belizean. Reef is very much ingrained in their identity, he says.

He says even before Belize hit the risk list, fishermen were seeing the damage from overfishing especially on parrot fish helping clean up the gum and were lobbying the government itself to impose restrictions on their catch.

Mumby says both reefs are now being hit by climate change, but he worries that a list of Australian reef risk could re-apply a misconception held worldwide that reef is doomed.

But there must be that wake-up call for the commune government, he says. Reef is facing an uncertain future, for sure.

Unesco and Australia oppose the Great Barrier Reef’s “endangered” status video

World heritage sites are inscribed on the UN list for their cultural or natural significance, or sometimes both.

There are 53 World Heritage sites on the endangered list, including the Florida Everglades, Indonesia’s Sumatran Rainforest, the city of Vienna, and the historic Liverpool coast (which could lose their World Heritage status altogether in the coming months).

The coming months meeting, chaired by China, will decide the status of the Great Barrier Reefs.

Unesco’s recommendation is to put the reef on the risk list and the other version of the common policy of the cornerstone of Queensland and federal governments Reef 2050 should be clear about how Australia will reduce greenhouse gas emissions in accordance with the agreement Paris climate.

If the committee fully accepts the recommendation, then Unesco wants to carry out a monitoring mission to develop a series of remedial measures that would also look at water quality improvements in another area of ​​concern.

Some tourism figures in Queensland fear that an endangered list will be worse news that could discourage international visitors from traveling once the borders are opened.

I really think this is a rage, says Dr Jon Day, a former Australian government representative on the World Heritage Committee and a veteran of meetings.

He says that when other countries are placed on the risk list, there is no sign that the number of visitors is declining.

I really think international tourists are already aware of the issues facing the reef.

Some tour operators point out that there are still many great places to go on the Grand Reef and visitors are still thrilled by their experience like never before.

But Day says those great areas that operators rightly identify will not continue to be great in the future.

It’s a really short-sighted perspective. These excellent areas will suffer very quickly.

He says if the Queensland jewel finds itself on the risk list, it could be positive. Not just a slap in the face, but actually a chance to bring this to the worlds attention.

Day says Australia has always fought criticism of its world heritage properties, especially when the threat of a list at risk arises.

He says Australia lobbied intensively to keep the Northern Territory Kakadu national park off the list in 1999, following concerns about uranium mining and its effect on Aboriginal countries.

This left a very sour taste in the mouths of many countries. People still talk about it, he says. This should not have to do with quarreling and fighting. It is about the world accepting that its heritage is under threat and then doing something about it.

Start taking climate policy seriously

Prof. Tiffany Morrison of James Cook University led research published last year at all times when the world heritage committee has considered the placement of natural sites recognized in the UN language as properties on the endangered list.

Morrison found countries such as Australia with economies dependent on high-value natural resources, regardless of their state of development, tended to withdraw the Unesco recommendations.

If the committee were to ignore Australia by praying this time, Morrison said, an appearance on the risk list would mean Australia would have to start taking climate policy seriously.

She said: We will hope that [climate policy] would put Australia back on the risk list.

I think [Unesco] are trying to force Australias hand. That is why we have these international conventions. They are supposed to have teeth.

There were two competing forces in the game as Australia tried to do its lobbying number, she said.

That’s actually a matter of reputation risk, both from Australia and from Unesco’s point of view, Morrison said. The more Australia moves away from its lobbying, the more reputation damage Unesco has.

Dr Simon Cripps, executive director of marine conservation at the International Society for the Conservation of Wildlife, says that when a site enters the world heritage list as the Great Barrier Reef did in 1981, not the end of the voyage, in fact its beginning .

As with your home or car, places need constant maintenance to keep them in good condition, he says. Australia is a land of environmental paradoxes in that their fantastic work to sustainably maintain and manage the marine environment around their coastline has set an example for many other countries.

However, it is marred by their appalling performance in combating climate change that will cause great environmental, social and economic damage to the coasts they are seeking to protect.

Back in Belize, marine scientist and WWF campaigner Nadia Bood says it took a lot of political will to remove her countries from the risk list.

As a 15-year-old girl on a rural farm, Bood had never seen a familiar reef in her country until she dived for a school trip.

It was just like, wow, says Bood, from her home in Belize City. Then I decided to be a marine scientist.

As humans, we are dependent on all species. They allow us to live the life we ​​are living. They give us our food and shelter and the reef protects us from storms.

We should try to protect them as much as possible. Australia and reefs are sisters. We can be champions of each other.