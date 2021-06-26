Farmers’ leaders talk practically with Delhi Lieutenant Governor, present memorandum calling for repeal of farm laws

Hundreds of farmers from UP arrived in Ghazipur to mark the end of seven months of protest (File)

New Delhi:

Farmers’ leaders on Saturday practically talked to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal after they claimed they were not allowed to meet him and presented his representative with a memorandum to the president demanding the repeal of the three farm laws.

Farmers had called for a protest march from the Civil Lines metro station in Raj Bhawan, a senior police officer said, adding that Delhi Police tightened security beyond the national capital’s borders as part of the planned march.

SKM claimed in a statement that the protesters were not allowed to meet LG, and were picked up and taken to the Wazirabad Police Training Center. Later, a brief virtual meeting was organized with LG and the memorandum was handed over to its representative, she said.

“The memorandum included our demands for the withdrawal of the three farm laws and the demand for a new law to provide guarantees for the MSP,” BKU media charge Dharmendra Malik told PTI.

Earlier hundreds of farmers from the interior of Uttar Pradesh arrived in Ghazipur to mark the end of seven months of protest. Many of them came with tractors.

“The proper deployment of the police was done on the spot in view of the increased gathering of protesters,” said a police official.

A protester from Moradabad and affiliated with the BKU, said he had been linked to the movement for seven months and intended to continue the unrest until the farmers’ demands were met.

“Tikait saahab has told us that we must continue to make efforts especially on the 26th of each month in order for the government to hear our demands,” he said.

Earlier in the day, reports about the arrest of Bhartiya Kisan (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikai were circulating on social media. Delhi police clarified that the reports were false and said that measures would be taken against those who spread such news.

“Fake news! The news about the arrest of Rakesh Tikai is inaccurate. Stay away from such fake news / tweets. Actions will be taken to spread such fake news / tweets,” wrote Tweit Deputy Police Commissioner (East).

BKU media chief Mr Malik also said Mr Tikai had not been arrested.

“Tikait was not arrested by the police. He is still at the Ghazipur protest site where demonstrations against farm laws are taking place. There is no conflict situation at the protest site,” Mr Malik said.

Delhi Metro decided to close three major stations on the Yellow Line for four hours on Saturday.

“As advised by the Delhi Police, for security reasons, three metro stations of Yellow Line namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha, will be closed to the public from 10 am to 2 pm tomorrow, ie, 26.06.2021 (Saturday), “DMRC had posted on Twitter on Friday night.

Saturday marks the end of seven months of protests by farmers. They began their unrest by encamping at the Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana, in addition to the Tikri and Ghazipur borders.

Protesting farmers have demanded the repeal of the Center’s farm laws and that a new law be made to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.

Farmers’ representatives marched on Raj Bhavan in various states to present memoranda addressed to the president, governors on Saturday. They claimed that their members were arrested in some parts of the whole country while marching.

According to a statement by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmers’ unions protesting at Delhi border crossings, “Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas” (save agriculture, save democracy) was marked across India on Saturday at the end of seven months of farmer protests and 46 years of the declaration of Emergency in India.

She said thousands of farmers across India planned to march in rallies in Raj Bhavans in various states on Saturday. As an expression of solidarity, such a rally was also being planned in Massachusetts, USA, he said.

Thousands of farmers from Saharanpur and Sisauli in western Uttar Pradesh arrived at the Ghazipur Gate led by BKU chief Rakesh Tikai. Protests by farmers growing wheat, sugar cane, mango, apple, green gram, paddy, jowar and others continued in various parts of the country for guaranteed reward prices, the statement said.