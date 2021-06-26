Austrian press congratulates ‘mass murderer of Iran’, ignites disgust

Austrian President and Green Party leader Alexander Van der Bellen on Thursday congratulated the new President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi. Raisi had previously been sanctioned by the US government for his role in the mass murder of Iranian dissidents in prison and protesters.

Reports of the congratulations appeared in a tweet from Iran’s ambassador to Austria, Abbas Bagherpour, and in an article published by the Iranian regime-controlled media.

Bagherpour wrote that “President Van der Bellen in an official message cordially congratulated President-elect Dr. Ebrahim Raisi, wishing him every success, referring to the friendly relations for 7 centuries, assuring him again for the continuation of the multilateral bilateral relations in all fields “

The media report appeared Thursday in the state-controlled Islamic Republic News Agency. It read: “In his message, the Austrian President said that he was convinced that the cordial relations between Tehran and Vienna would continue in all areas. He wished success to President-elect Raisi and said his country, as the host of multinational negotiations on Iran’s nuclear deal, is ready to do any co-operation. “

The IRNA report added that Van der Bellen “expressed hope that the Vienna talks would bear fruit in the near future”.

Mina Bai, an Iranian-Norwegian political columnist and commentator for the Norwegian newspaper Nettavisen, told The Jerusalem Post: “I think it is disgusting that a European president from a democratic country congratulates a man who has been directly involved in the execution of thousands people political prisoners. People like Putin, Xinjiang and Kim Jong also congratulated Raisi. “

She continued, “Is Austria on the same level? It is not the first time Austria has embarrassed itself. This month police prevented Iranian dissidents from demonstrating in front of the Grand Hotel in Vienna, where JCPOA negotiations are ongoing. “This is against free speech.”

Shame on you, President of Austria, congratulating a mass murderer who through mass deception has traveled to the Presidency of Iran. We will remember this disgusting coward when we save Iran from this murderous kleptocracy! Do not say that we did not warn you! pic.twitter.com/1fp5gZSIWi – kaveh moussavi (@KavehMoussavi) June 25, 2021 Prominent Iranian human rights lawyer Kaveh Moussavi wrote on Twitter, “Shame on you, President of Austria, congratulating a mass murderer who through mass deception has traveled to the Presidency of Iran. We will remember this disgusting coward when “Let’s save Iran from this murderous kleptocracy! Do not say we did not warn you!”

The major powers are holding talks with the Iranian regime in Vienna to bring Tehran back in line with the 2015 nuclear deal. The United States wants to reinstate the nuclear deal after then-President Trump withdrew from the deal because it did not prevent the Iranian regime from built a nuclear weapons device.

The Post sent a question to Twitter Bagherpour, whose title on the social media platform is “PhD in Public International Law; IR Iran’s Ambassador to Austria and Slovakia.”

The Post also sent press questions Saturday to Van der Bellen and his spokesmen Reinhard Pickl-Herk Sprecher and Inge Hausbichler. Johannes Aigner, a Foreign Ministry spokesman, told the Post: “It should not be overestimated. Congratulatory notes are customary in international relations between countries that have diplomatic relations. They should not be taken as anything more than that.” Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen (credit: Wikipedia)

Austria has had a long tradition of strong relations with the Islamic Republic, including sending the first Western Foreign Minister, Social Democrat Erwin Lanc, to visit Tehran in 1984 after the 1979 Islamic revolution in Iran.

Ever since Raisi won what the U.S. State Department considered a “highly produced” process, commentators have often described the amusement of Raisi’s execution as mass murder. “In a perverse parody of democracy, Iran last week chose a mass murderer and extremist, Ebrahim Raisi, as its new president,” Greg Sheridan wrote in The Australian Weekend.

Raisi played a central role in the executions of at least 5,000 innocent political prisoners in 1988. He was part of a four-man “Death Committee” that sent dissidents to kill them without any due process.

Sheina Vojoudi, an Iranian who fled the Islamic Republic because of oppression and now lives in Germany, told the Post that “If it is true that Mr Van der Bellen congratulated Ebrahim Raisi, it is probably worth knowing that Raisi is the judge who “led the mass executions of political prisoners during the 1980s and the death of Navid Afkari was also under his watch.” Afkari was an Iranian wrestler who was convicted of killing a security guard during the 2018 Iranian protests and executed in September 2020, despite international protests.

Vojoudi added, “He was elected by the leader of the Islamic Republic, Ali Khamenei, because they are equally cruel. The minimal turnout in this presidential election sent an important message to the world’s politicians to show that the regime has lost its legitimacy and the people.” “The Iranian does not recognize him as president.”

Iranian-American human rights activist Lawdan Bazargan, whose brother Bijan was hanged in 1988 during the prison massacre, told the Post, “Khamenei elected Raisi, a member of the ‘Death Commission’ who is implicated in the massacre. of 1988 of political prisoners, LGBTQ hanging and execution, and long sentences for protesters, as President of Iran, to send a message to the world that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not respect international law and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. “A long history with the Nazis and Hitler. This shocking acquaintance of the guard Raisi is another stain on the history of Austria.”

