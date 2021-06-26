Nicaragua faces political crisis as President Ortega continues to imprison opponentsExBulletin

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has detained or jailed his political opponents and is now arresting journalists. Some of his neighbors are warning of a return to dictatorship.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

President Daniel Ortega, who is cracking down on political opponents in Nicaragua, turned his attention to the country’s news media this week. His national police ransacked the home of a prominent independent journalist and arrested two other reporters. Ortega’s escalation comes as he is expected to run for an unprecedented fourth term this fall. NPR’s Carrie Kahn joins us from Mexico City to talk about this. Good morning, Carrie.

CARRIE KAHN, BYLINE: Good morning.

FADEL: So this week, Ortega was on national TV defending his recent imprisonment with 20 opponents, at least five of whom had said they were planning to run against him for president. What did he say?

KAHN: He was very challenging. He said the notion that he is closed to candidates or his opponents is ridiculous. He said the prisoners were the same as those who had risen against him in April 2018. And then, more than 300 protesters were killed and hundreds imprisoned. Ortega said the prisoners this time are the same. He calls them coup plotters. Let’s listen a little from his speech.

PRESIDENT DANIEL ORTEGA: (Speaking Spanish).

KAHN: He is saying, “we are bringing charges against criminals who are working against the state,” and that is largely what these people have been accused of. There is a new comprehensive law that Ortega recently passed that allows any critic of the government or those receiving funding from foreign entities to be charged with treason or terrorism.

FADEL: So there’s a lot of history here. Ortega became a leader of the international left during the Cold War after his Sandinistas overthrew a US-backed dictator. Is he still the revolutionary of 40 years ago?

KAHN: His rhetoric has changed a lot in more than four decades in his politics. After the revolution, Ortega spent many years without power. He came back in 2007 with a much more conciliatory tone, especially with his relationship with the Nicaraguan business class and the Catholic Church as well, and that worked very well for him. And I was talking to Eric Farnsworth of the Council of America about Ortega’s time, and he said, really, Ortega’s goal is to strengthen that power.

ERIC FARNSWORTH: He really sees not only that the opposition itself is very weak and this is an opportunity to really lower the boom on them for all time, but, frankly, that the international community is in disarray and is not in able to react effectively to prevent it from doing so.

FADEL: So who are these people who have been gathered by Ortega in recent weeks?

KAHN: There is a longtime leader of Nicaragua’s main chamber of commerce – that was a big surprise – a former Nicaraguan ambassador to the US There are also Ortega’s former revolutionary allies. One of them is a 75-year-old former general who actually led some of the most brazen attacks on the dictator in the 1970s. Almost all those arrested have not been heard from. Relatives say they do not know where they are being held and are afraid they are in a prison outside Managua. This is this prison notorious for its torture and horrible conditions.

FADEL: So what happens to them now?

KAHN: It’s really hard to say given that, you know, there’s no international condemnation right now and Ortega is really digging. There was a resolution passed in the Organization of American States condemning the strike, but the great Latin American players like Mexico and Argentina abstained from that vote. Later, the two countries summoned their ambassadors from Nicaragua. And on Friday, the president of Mexico came out with a strong statement saying that human rights abuses will not be tolerated anywhere. Perhaps Mexico can play a role in helping find a diplomatic solution to all of this.

FADEL: This is Carrie Kahn of NPR in Mexico City. Thank you, Carrie.

KAHN: We welcome you.

