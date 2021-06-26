Monsoon takes a break, will not hit NCR soon: IMD | Latest Delhi News

The monsoon in the southwest is on a small break.

Weather scientists said Saturday that the monsoon was unlikely to advance towards Delhi-NCR and neighboring states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab for at least a week after entering a spell from June 29 except unfavorable conditions that were not is likely to push her further in her path.

That spell, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said, is likely to have limited heavy rainfall in north-east India and weakening rains in the rest of the country until at least July 5th.

Patterns suggest the monsoons enter into a spell from June 29th. Heavy rains should be limited mainly in northeastern India at least until July 5 with rainfall pressing over the rest of India. Active holiday spells are part of the monsoon dynamics and determine the amount of seasonal rainfall, wrote M Rajeevan, secretary, ministry of earth sciences.

He added that this outage is normal for monsoon weather systems and usually lasts about a week, but could affect agriculture if it continues for a longer time. India receives about 70% of its annual rainfall during the four-month monsoon which is essential for rice, soybeans and cotton cultivation.

Monsoon predictions have been consistently wrong this year. The IMD forecast on May 31 for an early start over Kerala – marking the arrival of the monsoon in India – raised hopes for rapid progress across the country. But the Met department reviewed this at the last minute, on May 30, and said the monsoon would arrive in India on June 3 – two days later than normal. Then again on June 11, IMD predicted that the monsoon would advance into the remaining parts of the country outside southern Rajasthan and Kutch in the next six to seven days. But monsoon rains have not yet covered most of northwestern India.

For Delhi, Met had announced that the monsoon would hit the national capital between June 12 and 15 almost two weeks before the normal start date of June 27th. But even that did not happen as the system slowed down.

From June 1 to June 26, the country recorded 20% excess rain, 43% excess rain over northwestern India, 36% over central India, 3% over east and northeast India, and 7% over the southern peninsula. However, out of 36 subdivisions, 7 recorded heavy rain (60% or more above normal), 14 saw heavy rain (20 to 59% above normal), 7 saw normal rain (-19% to 19%), and 8 recorded low rainfall (-20% to -59%)

According to IMD data as of Saturday, the northern monsoon (NLM) border the northernmost border to which the rains had advanced was passing through Rajasthans Barmer, Bhilwara and Dholpur, Uttar Pradeshs Aligarh and Meerut, Haryanas Ambala and Punjabs Amritsar. Has been in the same position for a week.

… prevailing meteorological conditions, large-scale atmospheric features, and wind forecast pattern from dynamic models suggest that no favorable conditions will develop for further monsoon advance in the southwest to the rest of Rajasthan, west of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab over the next 7 days, IMD said in its daily weather bulletin on Saturday.

The bulletin observed that low rainfall is likely to prevail over the northwestern, central and western parts of the peninsular India over the next 5 days and will melt into the magic of the monsoon holiday from June 29th. However, strong humid southwest winds are expected to lead to widespread rainfall over West Bengal, Sikkim and other northeastern states over the same period, IMD said.

No sign of resurrection for now

Meteorologists said a resurgence in the monsoon rhythm is unlikely for the first week of July due to adverse weather conditions and little is known beyond that.

The monsoon will not cover the remaining parts of the country until conditions become favorable. Large-scale features do not support monsoon progress and activity. Some of them include that the equatorial flow is weakened; (there is) no union over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, and the winds are also unfavorable. Medium-width wedges have strengthened; The Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) is also not over the Indo-Pacific region, said RK Jenamani, a senior scientist at the National Weather Forecast Center, IMD.

The Madden Julian oscillation is a weather phenomenon, the location and amplitude of which strongly influence low pressure systems, and in turn, monsoon rains.

Another scientist noted on Saturday that the monsoon rest time magic this year is different from what is normally seen.

Normally, a monsoon resting phase occurs when the monsoon has already covered the entire site. The monsoon corridor moves in the lowlands and the wind flow is mainly westerly, with little contribution from the Bay of Bengal and consequently little convective activity. During the monsoon holiday phases, rainfall is limited in north-east India. But this time the harvest is not near the foot of the Himalayas but the monsoon flow itself has weakened, said OP Sreejith, head of the climate monitoring and forecasting group at IMD Pune.

As of July of the first week, there are no indications of monsoon resurrection. The cross-equatorial flow is weakened and the pressure gradient is smaller. Normally the monsoon flow moves from high pressure areas to low pressure areas. The monsoon current itself has weakened, he said.

Sreejith added that the monsoon can only be revived when a low pressure system forms over the Bay of Bengal, and we now have no information about that.

Usually, the monsoon covers all parts of the country until July 8th.