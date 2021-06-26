New York City parks kick off the 2021 outdoor pool season at Van Cortlandt Pool





June 24, 2021 A total of 16 outdoor pools have now received Cool Pools treatment with new colors, art and more!

NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver, FAICP, today joined Assembly Member Jeffrey Dinowitz, Council Member Eric Dinowitz, 8 Community Board Chair Rosemary Ginty and children from the Kingsbridge Heights Community Center and Davidson Community Center for celebrate the start of outdoor pool season and debut at the newest Cool Pool at Van Cortlandt Pool in the Bronx. After remarks, Commissioner Silver rushed with the children to celebrate the first summer splash. The holiday season kicked off with music, refreshments, games and gifts. “New York City summer will be a season different from any other and this year, we are making timeless summer classics like city pools more fun and vibrant than ever,” he said. Major Bill de Blasio. “New Yorkers are counting the days for the pool season in a normal year. This year, Cool Pools will make these offers more enjoyable than ever. I look forward to joining New York to stay cool and enjoy the outdoors this summer. . “

“Summer is here, and so are the most enjoyable spaces of the city our outdoor pools! I’m pleased to officially open outdoor pools for the season and celebrate this exciting step in our collective return to normalcy,” he said. Silver Commissioner. “As one of our 16 Cool Pools across town, Van Cortlandt Pool now boasts a colorful work of paint and fun art, illuminating this community fountain and helping the Bronxites beat the heat in style.” “It’s a great sign of progress against the COVID-19 pandemic that our public groups are reopening,” Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz said “Thank you to Commissioner Silver and City Commissioner Rodriguez-Rosa for coming to the best park in the entire city to celebrate this occasion, and I wish everyone in our community an extraordinary and fun-filled summer at the pool.”

The NYC Parks outdoor pools will open from Saturday, June 26 to Sunday, September 12. The daily operating hours are from 11:00 to 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, seven days a week. The capacity of the pool will not be limited for next season. Social distance is still recommended and face masks will be required to enter the facility. This summer, Parks is revealing new ones Fresh pools at Van Cortlandt (BX), Howard (BK) and Bushwick (BK) pools. These pools have been transformed with a new range of bright colors, polar themed art, new umbrellas provided by Poggesi USA, and more! Since 2018, the Cool Pools NYC initiative has updated a total of 16 pools, giving New Yorkers the chance to see an old-fashioned neighborhood convenience in a new way.

The Cool Pools pages are: NYC Parks has once again installed sunscreen dispensers to provide free SPF 30 sun protection at outdoor pools and beaches. The parks will also again partner with the Department of Education to provide free lunches in locations across the city, including Cool Pools. Food is available to any New Yorker 18 and under, and no identification or registration required. NYC Parks operates 53 outdoor pools in all five boroughs. Four pools will be closed this season due to active reconstruction projects: Lasker Pool in Central Park, Tony Dapolito Pool, Abraham Lincoln Pool, and Bronx River Playground Pool at Playground 174. This press release was produced by New York City Parks and Recreation Department. The views expressed herein are those of the author.

