Covid 19 coronavirus: Stopping the travel bubble surprises Michael Baker; angers some travelers

A senior epidemiologist has been surprised by the blanket ban to travel to Australia, as devastated travelers express anger and frustration at the travel bubble pause.

The quarantine travel bubble with Australia has been banned for three days since 10.30pm last night, the first time the bubble has been stopped in all Australian states.

University of Otago public health expert Professor Michael Baker told Newstalk ZB he was surprised at how extreme the ban was.

He said an earlier ban to travel from New South Wales was due to an enlarged explosion with the highly contagious Delta variant of the Covid-19.

“I’m surprised that this suspension has spread across Australia because some states and territories have done at least as well as New Zealand in terms of sustainable elimination.”

Baker said some states had shown an ability to close borders quickly when neighboring states had outbreaks.

Travelers with shattered plans spoke of their anxiety and disbelief.

“We have not seen our elderly parents since September 2019. We have endured the terrible Melbourne blockade,” a man told the Herald.

“We have been vaccinated. We have done clear Covid tests. There was no new case in Melbourne today. We are Zealanders.”

He said his parents were seriously ill and desperate to see him.

“My wife’s parents have no other children in New Zealand. This is cruel. Politicians do not seem to have the idea of ​​the mental anxiety caused by this kind of blunt instrument approach,” he added.

“We are Kiwi, vaccinated and without Covid.”

“Twelve hours before we fly they do this to us. If they stop us from traveling when there are no new cases in our city of 4.5 million inhabitants, then what hope can you ever give up?”

Another Herald reader said she had already been vaccinated and the news came at the worst possible time.

“As soon as they announced the transtasman bubble my mother and I, originally from Australia, booked flights to return and see our family.

“We left on Sunday and were hopeful after a few weeks without a blockade in Australia. Almost as soon as we arrived in Brisbane, Sydney entered a blockade and all the states closed their borders to Sydney.”

She then traveled to Canberra and was planning to fly yesterday when the trip to New Zealand was completely suspended.

“We had planned to travel through Sydney to return to New Zealand as we could not take a direct flight from Canberra.”

She said Air New Zealand was forced to cancel its flights.

“Meanwhile, only two new cases had emerged outside the Sydney managed group, one in the existing Melbourne group and one in the north.

“My mother and I are both fully vaccinated and we have not even been to the same states under any circumstances, however if we were to travel back to New Zealand we would have to go to MIQ for two weeks and spend many thousands for to pay it “.

She said she was stuck in Australia, with no income, no idea when she would go home and out of pocket for multiple flights already.

“It would be nice if we could at least have a few hours to even try to go home rather than get stuck with nothing else to do but wait.”

Yesterday, Sydney registered 29 new cases, and Northern Territory and Victoria registered one community case each.

She said the New Zealand Government had “fully reacted” and suspected other people were in a similar situation.

Baker said decision makers were probably particularly concerned about the Delta variant.

A positive Covid-19 case which traveled to Wellington from Sydney earlier this month was confirmed to have the Delta Covid-19 variant.