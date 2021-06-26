The airlines are putting pressure on the UK government to ease travel restrictions

LONDON Airlines and holiday providers on Friday expressed disappointment with the UK plans to ease travel restrictions, saying uncertainty about how and when the new rules will be implemented makes it difficult for people to book summer vacations.

The government on Thursday expanded its green list of safe travel destinations, allowing people to visit without having to self-isolate for 10 days after returning to Britain. However, all new additions, except one, were also placed on a watch list, which means that the quarantine claim can be placed back in a short notice.

Transport authorities also said they aim to ease travel restrictions by allowing fully vaccinated travelers to visit higher-risk destinations, including the US and most of the European Union, without having to self-isolate themselves. They expect to implement this change later in the summer.

The UK already has fallen after the opening of the EU, and an extremely prudent approach will further impact the economic recovery and the 500,000 UK jobs at risk, said Shai Weiss, chief executive of Virgin Atlantic, which offers flights mainly to destinations in such as New York, Los Angeles and Barbados.

Airlines and hospitality companies have put pressure on the government to ease travel restrictions imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19 following the UK’s successful vaccination program. The pandemic has devastated the Britains travel industry, with the number of people flying through London Heathrow Airport, the busiest places, falling 73% last year.

The government has set up a traffic light system to manage the reopening of air travel. Destinations with low levels of COVID-19 and high levels of vaccination are placed on the green list, which allows pleasure trips and does not require self-isolation upon return to Britain. Only essential travel on the amber list of places is allowed, but travelers must be self-isolated for 10 days when returning home. The government has banned most trips to destinations on the red list and anyone arriving from one of these countries faces a 10-day quarantine at a government-approved hotel at their own expense.

The lists are updated every three weeks.

‘Absolutely critical for both countries’:US and UK airlines demand removal of travel restrictions

When will the UK tour open ?:US, British leaders decide to resume travel ‘as soon as possible’

The Department of Transportation said Thursday night that the expansion of the green list and plans to ease restrictions for fully vaccinated passengers were the result of a successful vaccination program. Almost 61% of adults in the UK are fully vaccinated and 83% have received at least one dose.

But Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said caution was still required.

It will not be enough as if it were in 2019 and the old days, but we are going in a positive direction, Shapps told Sky News.

Public health authorities are concerned about the possibility of travelers spreading potentially more dangerous variants of COVID-19 in the UK from countries with low vaccination rates. The delta variant, first identified in India, has already become the predominant version of the virus in Britain.

Despite UK policy, officials in the European Union are considering imposing a quarantine on British travelers because of their concerns about the delta variant, which is 40% to 60% more transmissible than previous versions of COVID -19. In the minutes released by government meetings earlier this month, experts said the delta variant may also be associated with a higher risk of hospitalization, although the numbers are still small and there is no evidence that the variant is more deadly.

Diana Holland, assistant general secretary of the Unite union, said the government needs to change its approach to ensure greater security for the travel industry and consumers.

The traffic light system is simply not suitable for the purpose, she said. It’s impossible for an industry with billions of pounds to make plans for the future when the carpet can be pulled down from them every three weeks.

The government on Thursday added more than a dozen countries and territories to its green list, including popular holiday destinations in Malta, Madeira and the Balearic Islands. All destinations except Malta were placed on the watch list.

The changes, which take effect at 4 a.m. June 30, will expand the green list to 27 countries and territories.

Newly added countries are: Malta, Madeira, Balearic Islands, Anguilla, Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Montserrat, Pitcairn Islands, Antarctic and Barbican Islands, Domicica , Barbados and Grenada.

Britain also added six countries to the red list, including the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Uganda. This brings the number of seats covered to 56.