NC State out of College World Series due to Covid-19 issues, says NCAA

OMAHA, Neb. Vanderbilt will advance to the College World Series finals after the State of North Carolina was forced to give up due to Covid-19 protocols, the NCAA announced early Saturday.

North Carolina State had only 13 players available during the 3-1 loss to the Commodores on Friday. The teams were scheduled to meet again on Saturday afternoon in a Klapa 1 final for the winners.

The NCAA Division Baseball Committee declared that game unbeaten.

The decision was made based on the recommendation of the Championship Medical Team and the Douglas County Department of Health, the NCAA said in a statement. “As a result, Vanderbilt will advance to the CWS Finals.

“The NCAA and the committee regret that student athletes and coaching staff of the NC States will not be able to continue in the championship in which they won the right to participate. Due to privacy issues, we cannot provide details. further.

NCAA Statement by Division I Baseball Committee: The NCAA Division Baseball Committee has announced the Mens Vanderbilt-NC State Series World Series game scheduled for Saturday, June 26 at 1pm Central Time an undisputed race due to COVID-19 protocols. # CWS pic.twitter.com/amxdQwkQ6l NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 26, 2021

Vanderbilt returns to the finals for the second time in a row. The Commodores won CWS 2019. There were no tournaments last year due to the pandemic.

The Commodores will meet the state of Mississippi or Texas in the top three finals starting Monday.

North Carolina State players and coaches gathered at home plates to take pictures around the CWS logo early Saturday after the rain-delayed Texas-Mississippi game ended.

The state of North Carolina was missing four starting players and had only 13 of its 27 players available for its Friday game, which was delayed an hour after the NCAA said it needed time to complete protocols. health and safety. North Carolina State said some players had entered the Covid-19 protocol.

The last 24 hours have been extremely difficult for everyone involved and my heart goes out to the student-athletes, coaches and staff of our baseball program, North Carolina State Athletic Director Boo Corrigan said in a statement Saturday in breakfast.

The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff will always be our unwavering priority. The timing of this is simply devastating for everyone involved, but it does not diminish their incredible achievements this season.

After Friday’s game, North Carolina State coach Elliott Avent was irritated and would not respond directly when asked if he or the baseball program encouraged players to be vaccinated.

My job is to teach them baseball, make sure they get an education and keep them on track, he said. But I do not try to indoctrinate my children with my values ​​or my thoughts. Obviously, we talk about a lot of things. But these are young men who can make their own decisions and that is what they did.

Avent rolled his eyes when asked if he had been vaccinated.

If you want to talk baseball, we can talk baseball, he said. If you want to talk about politics or things like that, you can talk to my chief of sports medicine, Rob Murphy.

The state of North Carolina did not immediately respond to a request for an interview with Murphy.

The NCAA does not require athletes, coaches, and other staff working closely with a team to be tested for Covid-19 if they have been fully vaccinated and show no symptoms. Those who are not vaccinated should be tested in NCAA championships. Tests are done every other day at CWS.

Avent said he discovered he had a problem 45 minutes to an hour before the match. He told ESPN during an in-game interview that players who were not with the team were being tested on Friday afternoon and, if the results were negative, could have a chance to play in Saturday’s return match.

Regular in lineup were Austin Murr, who moved from the front field to the left; Jonny Butler, who moved from left to center; Luca Tresh in his usual attractive place; Devonte Brown in his usual place in the right field; and Vojtech Mensik, who moved from the third base to the short line.

Carson Falksken played second in place of JT Jarrett, Eddie Eisert was the appointed striker in place of Terrell Tatum, DeAngelo Giles moved in place of Vojtech in third place and Sam Highfill, the No. 2 starting lineup, played first base.

Avent said he gave his players the option to play or lose on Friday. Everyone wanted to play, he said.

Avent told reporters Monday that an illness was running through the team, but did not mention it could be Covid-19. He said associate coach Chris Hart had been ill for five or six days and that Jarrett and pitcher Cameron Cotter were not feeling well.

The pandemic severely disrupted college sports over the past year, and three teams withdrew from an NCAA championship event due to Covid-19: the VCU Men’s Basketball Team, the Michigan Men’s Ice Hockey Team, and the Rice Women’s Volleyball Team. .