Tigray: UN Condemns Murder of 3 MSF Humanitarians as Terrible Violation of International Law





According to news reports, MSF lost contact with a vehicle carrying workers from the agency’s Spanish branch, Thursday afternoon, and their bodies were discovered Friday morning, near the empty vehicle. I am deeply shocked by the killing of three people @ MSF humanitarian workers in Tigray. This is completely unacceptable and a terrible violation of International Humanitarian Law. The perpetrators of criminal offenses must be found and severely punished.https://t.co/oA4zaLktOr – Antnio Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 26, 2021 The victims were identified as Spanish citizen Maria Hernandez and Ethiopian staff members Yohannes Halefom Reda and Tedros Gebremariam Gebremichael. No words can truly convey our sadness, shock and anger at this horrific attack, MSF said in a statement. MSF is an independent, international medical humanitarian organization comprised of tens of thousands of health professionals, logistics and administrative staff, operating worldwide. The conflict began in Tigray last November, between central government forces and regional forces of the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF), plunging the region into a humanitarian humanitarian crisis sparking mass displacement and warnings from the UN of an impending famine. . Standing in solidarity In a statement, the UN chief described the killings as “extremely unacceptable” and a “grave violation” of international humanitarian law. The perpetrators must be found and severely punished. “I stand in solidarity with our humanitarian partners who are risking their lives to provide protection and relief to the people of Tigray,” he added. Guterres. UN Chief on Human Rights,Michelle is single, said in a statement, she was outraged by the brutal killings. Humanitarian and human rights workers are civilians and as such can never be targeted. The parties to the conflict must fully respect international human rights and humanitarian law. The shocking killings come as we continue to receive reports of continuing serious violations of international humanitarian law and major human rights violations and abuses in Tigray, she added, calling for a timely, transparent, comprehensive investigation into the killings. of our humanitarian colleagues and all reports of violations, and the perpetrators must be held accountable. Shocked by the terrible news from #Tigray, where three @ MSF colleagues were barbarically killed while simply trying to help others in great need. In the name of @WFP, our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends during this difficult time. https://t.co/5o7TKI6i3P – David Beasley (@WFPChief) June 25, 2021 In a Twitter message, the head of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Antnio Vitorino, said he was shocked by the killing of MSF workers, who were serving some of the most vulnerable people, IOM condemns in the strongest terms, the targeting of aid workers in conflicts. Executive Director of the UN World Food Program (WFP), David Beasley, said he was shocked by the horrific news, adding that workers had simply tried to help others in great need, thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends during this difficult time. Missile strikes The Tigray conflict has continued unabated in recent days, with civilians carrying the heavy burden. On Tuesday, amid conflicting accounts, an Ethiopian government airstrike hit a market in the village of Togoga, reportedly killing many civilians, including women and children. Friday, Secretary General Antnio Guterres issued a statement strongly condemning the attack, expressing its deepest condolences to the families of the victims. The Secretary-General reiterates the need to uphold their responsibilities under international humanitarian and human rights law and to ensure the protection of civilians. He calls for an independent and swift investigation into the incident. He called once again for an immediate end to the fighting and for urgent steps to resolve the conflict peacefully. The UN humanitarian response to the highly volatile and complex security situation involves receiving food aid for some 5.2 million people in need. About 3.7 million people have visited so far. More than 1,000 children were treated for severe acute malnutrition and about 5,000 for moderate acute malnutrition in recent days, while more than 22,000 received medical services in the second week of June.







