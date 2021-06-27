Following the meeting of the J&K Prime Ministers, the Ministry of Interior decided to host the leaders of Kargil on July 1





After Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with political leaders from all parties in Jammu and Kashmir, the Interior Ministry (MHA) will receive political representatives and civil society members from the Kargil region in Ladakh on July 1st. G House State Minister Kishan Reddy will chair the meeting. The meeting of the Prime Minister had no representation from UT of Ladakh. “This is in line with the meetings that the MHA has been holding with representatives from Ladakh for the last few months to address their concerns regarding the protection of their culture, land and language,” said an MHA official. was previously held with representatives from Ladakh, but the people from Kargil wanted a special meeting.They said their concerns were different.The meeting will be attended by both politicians and members of civil society. Declaring that they will meet with Reddy at 11 a.m., Asgar Karbalai, president of the Kargil Democratic Alliance, a union of social, religious and political organizations in the district, said: “We will make two demands: first, the restoration of Article 370 and 35-A; and since the case is pending in the Supreme Court, grant the full state of Ladakh. Karbalai, a senior leader of Congress, also said: We will show them why we want citizenship for Ladakh for the last 70 years we had the power to legislate for our people and these powers were snatched from us on 5 August 2019. No other proposal than citizenship is acceptable to us. He said, We do not want any other schedule (constitutional schedule) that provides safeguards, or anyone other than the people of Ladakh who legislate for us. Karbalai also confirmed that he had received an invitation to a meeting from the top organization consisting of all Leh socio-religious and political organizations. The culminating body, which has had two meetings with Interior Minister Amit Shah, had on Wednesday sought the status of a Union Territory with the legislature for Ladakh. Ladakh BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council chairman Leh Tashi Gyalson were also present. In January this year, the MHA had announced that it would form a committee under MoH Reddy to find a solution to issues related to the preservation of Ladakhs land, culture and language in addition to the requirements from the region to be included in the Sixth Constitution Program. . The announcement came after a 10-member delegation from Ladakh met with Interior Minister Shah. The delegation had expressed concern about the threat to the region of unique culture, language and demographics due to the changes brought about by the Center in the status of the region. So far we have sought safeguards under the Sixth Constitution Program to address people’s fears about land, reservation at work, culture, language and the environment following the repeal of sections 370 and 35-A, former MP Thupstan Chewang also chairman said the culmination body composed of presidents of all socio-religious and political organizations of Leh. However, we have now changed our request to a UT with the Legakh Legislature.

