Love compensation for central government employees again from July 1st? Ministry of Finance Twitter





The Union Ministry of Finance has said it has not issued any orders regarding the payment of love allowance increases for central government employees and the facilitation of love for its retirees. The finance ministry said a document claiming the resumption of allowing kindness to central government employees and easing love for retirees from July this year is false. “A document is circulating on social media claiming the resumption of DA for Central Government employees & Reliefness Dearness for Central Government pensioners from July 2021.”, the ministry wrote tweeted on Saturday. A document is circulating on social media claiming the resumption of DA for Central Government employees & Relief Dearness for Central Government retirees from July 2021.

#. . pic.twitter.com/HMcQVj81Sf – Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) June 26, 2021 The alleged memorandum, which has gone viral on social media, is dated June 26 and says love aid and love relief have been frozen due to the coronavirus pandemic will be revived from July 1st. He also says that DA and DR pending between July 1, 2020, until January 1, 2021, will be given in three installments. She has said that this order will be applicable to all central employees and central government pensioners. Read also | 7th Payment Commission: Types of allowing love, calculation The government said in March that central government employees and retirees would receive full benefit benefits from July 1 and that all three pending installments would be returned. The three installments were expected in January 2020, July 2020 and January 2021. In April last year, the finance ministry expected the increase in the allowance for kindness for central government employees and retirees by June 30, 2021, due to the pandemic. In view of the crisis arising from COVID-19, it has been decided that additional installments of love allowance paid to central government employees and love facilitation (DR) for central government pensioners due to January 1, 2020, will not be paid “The department also said that the additional installments of DA and DR that will be paid from July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021, will also not be paid but those at current rates will continue to be paid. Read also | 7th Payment Commission: Benefits given to central government employees before the June 26 meeting Congress on Saturday slammed the government for not issuing the love permit suspended last year and demanded its immediate restoration. Instead of encouraging the 113 loafers engaged in service during the coronavirus pandemic, the central government is trying to snatch their hard-earned money is a crime to plunder “37,500 crore from soldiers, government employees and retirees,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter. Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi also said the government needs to ensure that employees and retirees get real backlogs. Singhvi said the decision to cut the permit until June 2021 would only be given to the government 38.00 crore at the cost of its employees. He said the delay in issuing aid is a reflection of the innate hypocrisy of governments and double standards. For its part, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the first priority of governments is the welfare of the people. The government will make a proper decision after considering all aspects, said BJP leader Gopal Agarwal.







