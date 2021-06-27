International
Indonesian patients with COVID die in self-isolation as hospitals reach breaking point
The body of a manu who died after testing positive for coronavirus in front of his home in North Jakarta for more than 12 hours before the ambulance responded.
Main points:
- Indonesia’s hospital system has come under pressure with tens of thousands of new daily coronavirus cases
- Indonesia has been one of the countries hit hardest by COVID-19 in Southeast Asia
- Out-of-hospital COVID-19 deaths are becoming more common as the number of cases continues to rise
A video of the 64-year-old lying dead body just went viral on social media, raising alarm about the dire state of Indonesia’s healthcare system, which is stretched to its limits by the pandemic.
Indonesian authorities reported a record daily increase in coronavirus cases on Saturday with 21,095 new infections and 358 new deaths.
More than 56,000 Indonesians have died from the disease.
The testing rate remains low and experts warn that the real numbers are much higher than the official figures.
Hospitals in Indonesia have been tightened under pressure as the aninflux of coronavirus cases was linked to new variants and celebrations until the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
In some cases, people who are COVID positive are leaving hospitals and being asked to isolate themselves in small, often crowded, homes.
However, despite being one of the hardest hit countries in Asia, authorities continue to resist imposing blockades or other strict measures to curb the spread.
The body of a man from North Jakarta was found by neighbors
The man was found by his neighbors, who did not want to wipe him out for fear he might have died from COVID-19.
When local police chief Ghulam Nabhi searched the health database, he found that manhad had been confirmed positively by COVID since June 12, almost two weeks before he was found dead.
Loading
Mr Ghulam said the body was reported by the local ward mayor on Monday, but the ambulance arrived only later, on Tuesday.
“There are a lot of COVID organs, so it’s not because they are [hospitals] they do not want to help us, but it is limited and there are not many who have the ability to treat COVID troops, “Mr Ghulam said in response to reporters’ questions about why the ambulance came so late.
Mr Ghulam said he lived alone in his home in a densely populated area.
The man’s body was then buried in a designated burial ground for COVID-19 patients, which have been spreading in the Indonesian capital since the beginning of the pandemic.
Deaths from COVID outside hospitals
Out-of-hospital COVID-19 deaths are becoming increasingly common across Indonesia as the number of cases continues to rise.
Last week, a patient at WestJava died after leaving hospital treatment. The 43-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 and had experienced shortness of breath.
The head of the local health center, Uswatun Hasanah, said the patient’s condition at the time was already very poor.
“I think [his family]”They did not want to wait any longer, they finally decided to find a hospital themselves,” Ms Hasanah said.
The family had visited five hospitals only to find that they were at full capacity.
The man ended up dying while they were still on the road.
A special West Java family waited six hours to find out what to do after his father died while doing self-isolation.
After numerous and fourth calls to the COVID-19 hotline numbers seeking safe instructions for COVID, they received no clear solution and ended up conducting the burial themselves.
The remaining beds in the hospital are running out
A spokesman for Indonesia’s national force COVID-19, Wiku Adisasmito, told ABC that patients who can self-isolate themselves at home are those with mild symptoms or people who show symptoms.
Professor Adisasmito, who self-isolates after contracting COVID-19, said patients in self-isolation should also be monitored and under the regular supervision of their local health center.
But data from the Ministry of Health shows that the availability of COVID-19 hospital beds is very low, especially on the densely populated island of Java.
As of June 20, there were four provinces with bed occupancy rates above 80 percent. In some cities, hospital bed occupancy has already reached 90 to 100 percent.
“In a catastrophic situation like this, we need to see which patients are more severe, but at the same time more likely to be saved,” said Jakarta-based Debryna doctor Dewi Lumanauw.
“But that does not mean that those who do not meet these criteria will be sent home, we will treat patients as best we can.”
Dr Lumanauw said emergency room staff will be actively searching for a referral hospital that has equipment tailored to the patient’s needs.
“So for these reasons, the emergency room is the best place for them.”
Some hospitals in Java now have pittentent to accommodate patients who cannot be admitted to emergency rooms.
‘People are tired of the pandemic’
Joni Wahyuhadi is the director of DoctorSoetomo General Hospital in Surabaya and the head of the COVID-19 task force for East Java province.
He said Indonesia is at a critical point of the pandemic.
About 65 percent of hospital beds in East Java, Indonesia’s second most populous area of about 35 million, are occupied by COVID-19 patients.
“Compared to 2020, our resources are depleted, we have a new variant which is very contagious and people are tired of pandemics, they do not have the same fear as last year,” said Dr Wahyuhadi.
Dr Wahyuhadi said with the increase in broadcast levels, he fears the worst is yet to come. In anticipation, the East Java government has begun construction of emergency hospitals.
“We have prepared 700 beds in Bangkalan, which is considered a black area at the moment,” he said.
Black zones are how Indonesian authorities refer to regions where the number of cases is extremely high.
Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko, who goes by name, claims that the central government is responsible in handling the current wave of COVID-19 in Indonesia.
“We also continue to strive for the best treatment and target of 1 million vaccines a day,” he said.
To date, however, only 4.67 percent of the 280 million people in Indonesia have been vaccinated, according to Johns Hopkins University.
