Light rain is expected today; holder for dry week ahead | Delhi News





New Delhi: Parts of Delhi received light rain on Saturday, while strong winds of over 40 km / h were also recorded in some places. Most of the rain activity occurred in southern and central Delhi. The Meteorological Department of India has forecast light rain on Sunday as well. After that a dry week is expected until July 2nd.

Safdarjung Delhis base station recorded 0.6 mm of precipitation until 5.30 pm on Saturday, while Lodhi Road recorded 1.2 mm in the same period.

Kuldeep Srivastava, an IMD scientist, says conditions are favorable for light rain and rain activity on Sunday as well, but warm dry weather is expected after that. The maximum could reach 41 degrees Celsius by Tuesday and humidity levels will remain high. From Tuesday onwards, strong dry surface winds will be a factor in Delhi with no rain expected until July 2nd, Srivastava said.

By Saturday morning, Delhi had received 29.6 mm of rainfall in June, compared to a normal 47.7 mm, making it a deficit of over 30% this month.

Srivastava says the onset of the monsoon is unlikely this week. After Sunday, no rain is expected unless conditions become favorable. Delhi will have to wait longer for monsoon rains, said IMD scientist.

Delhi high on Saturday was recorded at 38.7 C a point above normal. Meanwhile, the minimum was recorded at 25.6 C, three levels below normal. Relative humidity fluctuates between 36% and 71% in the last 24 hours.

Despite the light rainfall, the city air remained in the moderate category with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 163 in the CPCB daily index. The Air Quality and Weather Forecast and Research System (SAFAR), a body under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, says isolated rainfall could occur in several places in Delhi in the next two days.

Although ventilation is conducive to dispersal, long-distance transport of dust is expected for the next three days. Isolated rainfall is likely in the next two days and aerosol washing may have little effect on AQI, the SAFAR report said.







