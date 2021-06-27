China’s ‘allied’ Greece agrees with India on ‘free’ Indo-Pacific





NEW DELHI: Greece, which has developed close ties with China, even allowing China to operate the port of Piraeus, on Saturday signed the Indo-Pacific vision, aligning itself with India.

As Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met with Greek counterpart Nikon Dendias on a bilateral visit that took place after 18 years, the two leaders discussed “geo-political and geo-economic realities, including the Indo-Pacific”. An official reading said the two countries acknowledged “the convergence of each other’s vision for a free, open, inclusive and cooperative Indo-Pacific, providing links and growth for the region”.

This was an important result from the perspective of India. Greece has been an important link for China’s BRI in Europe. Chinese shipping firm Cosco acquired a majority stake in Piraeus 2016. The port is in a strategic location between the Asian and European continents.

An official reading of the MEA said that Greece became an official signatory of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), with the Greek Foreign Minister presenting the agreement to the Indian side and was “welcome to the ISA family”. “Both sides agreed that this will help both countries in achieving the energy goals set by the respective governments to make renewable energy a significant part of the energy supply. After the India-Europe Summit, India is starting business of commitment almost every EU member.

Jaishankar also called on Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and conveyed greetings on the 200th anniversary of Greek independence. He also unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Athens.

The discussions, said the MEA statement, covered trade and investment, and ongoing cooperation in science and technology, culture, academia, etc. India is keen to resume formal FTA negotiations with Europe and all member states will have to sign it. Therefore, it is important, according to sources for India and Greece, to start discussions to build relations in a strategic partnership

The ministers discussed recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, Cyprus and Libya. Both sides agreed on the importance of the rule of law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity; recognized the threat posed by radicalization, violent extremism, and terrorism, including cross-border terrorism.

The multilateral and rule-based international order was also emphasized “in order to make them more inclusive, transparent, accountable and better reflective of contemporary geopolitical realities”. The MEA said Greece “reiterated its support for India ‘s permanent membership in a reformed UN Security Council.”







