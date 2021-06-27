Vatican probes alleged abuse by negligence of the Polish cardinal





Warsaw, Poland – The Vatican Embassy in Poland said on Saturday, June 26, that a Holy See envoy spent 10 days in the country checking reports of negligence alleged by a retired archbishop of Krakow who had served as the personal secretary of the late Pope. St. John Paul II. The embassy said that during his June 17-26 visit, retired Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco held a number of meetings and reviewed documents. “The aim was to verify the signals, also made public, of negligence by Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz during his term as Archbishop of Krakow (2005-2016),” the embassy statement said. Bagnasco will present his find to the Vatican. A priest in Poland, Fr. Tadeusz Isakowicz-Zaleski, says that in 2012 he personally gave Dziwisz a letter containing evidence of sexual abuse by a priest of a 12-year-old altar boy. Dziwisz initially denied it and suggested the matter be investigated, but later said the letter had been found. The victim, Janusz Szymik, says there was no reaction from Dziwisz. Isakowicz-Zaleski says he was recently questioned about a “certain Polish bishop” by a Vatican commission that specifically came to Poland to investigate the matter. “This means that Pope Francis is likely to lose his patience with the leaders of the Polish bishopric,” Isakowicz-Zaleski said. The Vatican has been investigating reports, also in the Polish media, of alleged lack of reaction by some of the figures of the Roman Catholic Church in Poland to reports of child abuse. Some bishops and archbishops were recently condemned by the Vatican and banned from religious and secular ceremonies.

Two TV documentaries in 2019 and 2020 by independent journalists who told stories of victims of priest abuse have sparked investigations in Poland and the Vatican.

A state commission investigating about 330 reports and cases of sexual abuse of people under the age of 15 said this week that in about 30% of cases clerics are mentioned as perpetrators. The State Commission for Pedophilia said it had written to the Vatican asking to be allowed to see its documents regarding Poland because the church of Poland was not cooperating. Dziwisz, 82, was the personal and loyal secretary of the much-loved Pope in the Polish East, St. John Paul II, from 1978 to 2005, and after the Pope’s death was appointed archbishop of Krakow, in southern Poland, where he served as secretary to Cardinal Karol. Wojtyla, the next pope, before moving to the Vatican. Pope Benedict XVI made Dziwisz a cardinal in 2006.







