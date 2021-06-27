As Jeffrey Donaldson was confirmed yesterday as the new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), one of his predecessors was preparing to start a new chapter of it.

ormer Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster, who was replaced as head of the DUP by colleague Edwin Poots last month following a very public eviction, is writing her first book.

While no agreement has been reached yet, Ms. Foster has already started work on her memories, as he approached her to tell the story of how she was fired by her colleagues.

The book is also expected to tell her life story, growing up in rural Co Fermanagh, watching her father a policeman being shot by the IRA, surviving a bomb attack on her school bus over Troubles, becoming the Stormonts first female first minister and then losing senior job

She is believed to have been expelled from Mr Poots Valley MLA neighborhood, although he denies orchestrating the movement.

He lasted only 21 days in position before resigning after a dispute with DUP colleagues.

Sources close to Ms. Foster, who in an article for The spectator last week described her deportation as a major betrayal, saying she is now spending a lot of time reflecting on her life and career.

Going back is something Mr. Donaldson will do a little more, especially when he meets with Taoiseach Michel Martin to discuss inheritance issues related to the Problems.

A Stormont source said Mr Donaldson would meet with Dublin after speaking with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he formally takes office.

The next stage will be looking at North-South relations, the source said. There are important discussions to be made with the South, we want to be good neighbors.

Jeffrey will want a good North-South relationship, to restore the relationship to a proper place, where there is a relationship of mutual respect, and to work together in areas of common interest. But he will also want to challenge Dublin for their role in Trouble and get a fair result.

Cooperation between the State and the IRA has long been an issue raised by the DUP, with the Stormont source suggesting that there has always been a temptation within the southern government to legislate too much for what is needed in Northern Ireland, but one point absolute blind when it comes to things closer to home.

The source said Mr Donaldson, a former Ulster Defense Regiment (UDR) soldier, would urge the Government to acknowledge Dublin’s failures and the way the past was policed.

Last week, the British and Irish governments agreed that an intensive engagement process is needed in Northern Ireland on heritage issues.

The agreement came after a meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIGC), a body set up to promote co-operation between the UK and Ireland.

Foreign Minister Simon Coveney described the decision on inheritance issues as more substantive.

The two governments have now agreed to move a process forward together in partnership, to contact the families of the victims, political parties in Northern Ireland and other stakeholders to talk about the way forward, he said.

On the issue of the Northern Ireland Protocol, a Stormont source claimed that the Brexit agreement, which the State had a role to play in achieving, has caused instability in the region and will also be raised by Mr Donaldson.

The protocol has led to major rifts in Northern Ireland because Dublin was cheerleaders. You can not describe yourself as a guardian of the peace process, you can not describe yourself as a guarantor of peace in Northern Ireland, while at the same time supporting a protocol that not even a single MLA unionist in Stormont supports. This is a serious situation.

Mr Donaldson will be a friend to anyone who wants to make progress in Northern Ireland, based on partnership, the source said. But there must be recognition of the constitutional position.