Authorities confuse motive for German knife attack

The suspect in a knife attack in South Germany that left three women dead was ordered to be remanded in custody Saturday on suspicion of murder, while authorities wondered about a possible motive, examining his mental health and seeking to determine if he was radicalized.

The attack began late Friday afternoon when the suspect entered a store in Wuerzburg, went to the household goods department and asked a saleswoman where the knives were, said regional police chief Gerhard Kallert. He then grabbed a knife and fatally hit three women in the store, before continuing to attack people outside. Six people, most of them women, were seriously injured and one of them remained in a life-threatening condition on Saturday.

Videos posted on social media showed people surrounding the attacker and trying to keep him at bay with chairs and sticks. The 24-year-old Somali was then stopped with a shot in the leg by police and arrested.

On Saturday, he was brought before a judge, who ordered him to be held in jail pending a possible indictment on suspicion of three counts of murder, six counts of attempted murder and dangerous bodily harm; and another of bodily harm.

The man arrived in Germany in May 2015 and was given “supplementary protection”, a status that does not belong to full asylum. He had been in Wuerzburg since 2019 and was living in a homeless shelter.

Officials said he did not have a criminal record, but there were two incidents earlier this year that resulted in him being sent briefly to a psychiatric hospital. In January, he got into an argument with residents and staff at the shelter and made a kitchen knife, prosecutor Wolfgang Gruendler said.

He did not attack or injure anyone, but an investigation was opened and he was temporarily hospitalized in a psychiatric hospital. This investigation is still ongoing and a psychiatric evaluation is still unresolved.

Earlier this month, there was an incident in which someone gave him a lift and he did not get out of the car. This again resulted in his admission to a psychiatric unit, but he was released after a day, prosecutors said. They said there was no pattern of growing problems.

Authorities were also looking into the possibility that the man had been radicalized as an Islamic extremist. Kallert said a store detective and police officers reported hearing the suspect saying “Allahu akbar” in Arabic for “God is great”. Bavaria’s senior security official, Joachim Herrmann, said “further cautious indications” in that direction came out of his question, without giving details. The material with “hate messages” was also found but has not yet been evaluated, police said.

As to whether the man was mentally ill or radicalized, “we know neither one thing nor the other for sure at the moment, but I just want to point out that they do not exclude each other,” Herrmann said. . Authorities were examining a cell phone and other evidence.

The case was handed over to prosecutors in Munich, the state capital, but not to federal prosecutors, who in Germany deal with terror cases.

A co-resident of the shelter who said he was among 10-12 people who tried to stop the suspect by stabbing someone else until police arrived on Friday described the man as “always alone, not talking to people” other”. He added that “he was weird all the time”.

“Thank God we humans managed to scare him a little, to distract him, he got tired and thank God it didn’t get any worse,” the man, whose name was given only as Kadir A., ​​told RTL television.

Herrmann described using a kick to stop an attacker as a “text” move. Bavaria rules on the use of police weapons say that firearms should only be used to make perpetrators incapable of attacking or fleeing, and that a shot which is almost certain to be killed is only allowed if it is the way the only way to prevent danger to the lives of others.

The rules require officers to steer their feet whenever possible.