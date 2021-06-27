UK virus cases hit hardest since 5 February amid ‘hit a hit’

The UK has registered its newest coronavirus infections since early February as the National Health Service launched a crackdown on further vaccination rates.

LONDON – The UK on Saturday registered its latest coronavirus infections since the beginning of February as the National Health Service launched a catch-up initiative to further increase vaccination rates.

Government figures showed another 18,270 people tested positive for the virus across the UK, the highest daily number since 5 February. Over the past week, nearly 100,000 have tested positive, about a 50% increase over the previous week. This has raised questions about whether the blocking restrictions will end as planned.

Daily cases have increased quite significantly in recent weeks as a result of the delta variant, which was first identified in India and is considered by government scientists to be between 40% to 80% more transmissible than the previous dominant type. Accounts for almost all new cases in the UK

Most of the newly confirmed cases are among the younger age groups who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine. The final point came as hundreds of open vaccination sites, including stadiums and shopping malls, opened in England over the weekend in a bid to increase the number of vaccines, especially among those younger age groups.

“This is a phenomenal achievement and it is fantastic to see so many young people coming forward for their strokes, doing their best to protect themselves and their loved ones,” said Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi.

The spread of the variant overturned the Conservative government plans to remove all remaining restrictions on social contacts in England this week. The plan is to lift these restrictions on July 19, but whether it will do so may largely depend on whether the spread of vaccines has created a firewall that protects the most vulnerable. Other parts of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in the UK are pursuing similar plans.

The hope is that the link between infections and those who need to be hospitalized and then die has broken down due to the rapid spread of vaccines. As of Saturday, nearly two-thirds of the UK population have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 48% have had two.

Recent analysis by Public Health England showed that the two main doses of vaccines the UK is using are very effective against the 96% delta hospitalization variant in the case of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 92% for AstraZeneca stroke.

Although the number of people in hospitals and dying is increasing over the past two weeks, they have not grown at the same rate as infections. On Saturday, the government said 227 more people were hospitalized, bringing the total to 1,505, nowhere near the 40,000 levels recorded earlier in the year during the peak of a second increase. Virus-related deaths also remained relatively low at 23, bringing the total death toll to 128,089.

Concerns about vaccines were heard as thousands of anti-blockade protesters marched through central London on Saturday. Some even threw tennis balls down Downing Street, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson has his office and residence. Shame on you, some cheered.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigned after breaking the rules of social distancing with an aide with whom he allegedly had an affair. The tabloid Sun newspaper had featured images appearing to show married Hancock and old aide Gina Coladangelo kissing in an office at the Department of Health.

In a letter to Johnson, Hancock said the government owes people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have disappointed them.

Johnson had faced widespread calls to fire Hancock, who had apologized for violating the rules of social distancing. Coladangelo is a friend of the Hancocks from their days together at Oxford University and was appointed to his department last year.

“The last thing I want is for my private life to divert attention from the realistic focus that leads us out of this crisis,” Hancock said in his resignation letter.

“I want to reiterate my apology for breaking the guidance and apologize to my family and loved ones for putting them through this,” he said. I also need (to) be with my kids at this time.

