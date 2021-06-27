With Discipline In Disagreement, Punjab Farmers Keep Date With Glowing Anniversary





COVID REGULATIONS went for a jump in Punjab on Saturday as thousands of farmers marched towards Chandigarh to mark seven months of farmers protesting against three controversial agricultural laws passed by Parliament last year and submitting a memorandum to the President of India , through the Governor of the state. The marching farmers, in solidarity with the protesters who have been stationed on the borders of Delhi for the past seven months, also raised the slogans of Save Agriculture, Save Democracy as they marched towards Chandigarh. Sources said a majority of protesters from all 32 farmers’ organizations, BKU Ugrahan and Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee (KMSC), marched towards Chandigarh, with some district-level protests also being held outside the offices of the entire Deputy Commissioner (DC). ) in all 22 districts of the state. In addition, protests and dharna were also held in all 108 little dharna places of Punjab. The main event of the Saturday protests, said the leaders of the farmers’ union, was the maintenance of discipline in disagreement and thus the number of young people participating was limited. We never wanted things to get out of hand with excitement. After January 26, we have been very careful about maintaining discipline while protesting. Each leader of the farmers’ union was assigned certain tasks. It was a mix of our young, middle-aged and elderly farmers marching towards Chandigarh on Saturday morning, said Jagmohan Singh Patiala, BKU general secretary, Dakaunda, while speaking to The Indian Express. We organized protest marches in all the districts and a memorandum was delivered in Chandigarh. In each district, farmers marched toward their DC office where the darns were on stage for an hour. The farmers took an hour to march towards the DC offices and for another hour they made a dharna. The lanyard was later served before the agitation culminated from outside the DC offices, said Narain Dutt of the Manch Revolution, one of the farmers’ outfits that took part in the Saturday march. In Barnala, farmers marched towards their DC office on motorcycles, even after most of them were seen not wearing masks or wearing a bug. The situation was the same in Bathinda and Mansa, although in Ludhiana most farmers tried to wear the mask properly while moving towards the DC office. We were aware that on Saturday there is no public work in the DC offices. But we still decided to march today as we had to mark 7 months of our protest outside the borders of Delhi. Like the dark days of Emergency, people are not being allowed to express their rights, disagreement and opinions and new laws are being imposed on us by force, said Saudagar Singh Ghudani, president of BKU Ugrahan, Ludhiana district. In Bathinda, a protest march was organized up to the DC office but no dharna was organized, confirmed Jagseer Singh Jhumba, a member of BKU Ugrahan. Jhumba said, Discipline was the main thing in today’s protest as we focused on sending the message that we are all united in this fight.

