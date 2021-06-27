Delhi government decides to take over private schools for violating RTE norms | Latest Delhi News

The Delhi government has decided to take over the running of a privately assisted school in Punjabi Bagh after receiving complaints from parents about arbitrary surcharges allegedly accused of violating the Right to Education Act (RTE), 2009.

In a statement issued Saturday, the government claimed that the Swami Sivananda Memorial School in Punjabi Bagh was also deliberately failing its students and urging them to repeat the same class. Taking into account the complaints of the parents, the Delhi government formed a committee of inquiry into the matter. The committee found inadequacies in the functioning of the school and found that the issues raised by the parents regarding the school were real. With the presentation of the report, the school management was given a chance to defend itself, but they were not able to give any reasonable answer regarding the anomalies in its functioning, the statement said.

Taking into account the inadequacies and complaints that were found to be correct, the Delhi government has decided to start the process of taking over the running of the school according to the provisions of the 1973 Delhi School Education Act, the statement added.

Ashok Rao, the general secretary of the society that runs the school, denied all allegations and said the management did not receive any communication from the Delhi government until Saturday evening. The school has not changed any additional fees from the parents. What the government is referring to as additional is the accusation that the parents willingly agreed to pay for some additional facilities. In addition, the school has not intentionally failed anyone. If we were failing students like that, we would not have the 500 plus enrollment we currently have.