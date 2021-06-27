The woman who tested Delta + had received two doses of vaccines Jaipur News





Jaipur: Samples collected from the family of a 65-year-old woman who was found infected with Covid Delta + variant on June 1, sent for analysis to Bikaner Medical College tested negative for Covid-19. Three others in the family tested positive in May, samples of two of which, which are stored in the health department, will be transported to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Working for genome sorting.

A day after the woman’s report arrived revealing that she was infected with the Delta + variant, the team of health departments conducted door-to-door surveys and established a micro-content area in Bengla Nagar. The government is vigilant about the Delta + variant, said Health Minister Raghu Sharma.

The center is also monitoring Bikaner after reporting the first Delta + case. In the area, we have started immediate measures such as conducting door-to-door study, widespread testing, tracking as well as scaling up vaccination in the area, said Siddharth Mahajan, (health) secretary.

Bikaner Chief Health Officer Dr OP Chahar said, “Although the Delta + variant issue is a month old, we are carrying out preventive activities as a precaution to rule out if there is any Delta + variant infection chain in the area.

Teams from health departments found 41 people with flu-like illnesses in the area in addition to collecting samples of 77 people for the Covid test.

The woman’s family said she was healed on June 13. Our samples were collected again on Friday and we all came out negative. I do not understand why now so many health teams are around my house after a month of infection and healing. My family and friends are worried and asking about our well-being as they saw a lot of activity in our house and in our colony, said one of the woman’s sons, who lives near his mother’s house.

First, my brother was found infected in May. A few days later, my mom and dad came out positive for the virus. None of them requested hospitalization. My mother had no symptoms. When she came out positive, a nurse came to our house and gave her some medicine. She took those medications and she recovered on June 13, he said.

The first case in the family was discovered on May 16, after which samples of other family members were taken. His 14-year-old son was found infected on May 25 followed by his father on May 30 and mother on June 1.

My father had more symptoms after being tested positive for typhoid. But he is fine. My mom and dad were vaccinated with the first dose on April 10 and on May 19, they got the second dose. After 11-12 days, my mother came out positive for the virus, he said.

According to the health departments report, the family runs a transport business due to which family members have to stay in touch with trucks from Maharashtra, Haryana, MP, Gujarat and Punjab. The official report of the health department says, Prima facie, it seems that the infection of the Delta + variant may have come from another country.

BOX:

Activities performed

Number of deployed health teams: 15

Nr. Of surveyed houses: 416

Total respondents: 2163

Persons aged 60 and over: 390

High risk group (diabetes, cancer, hypertension): 20

People with ILI symptoms: 41

Samples collected for the Covid test: 77







