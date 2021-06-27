Concerned about Delta Plus, advisory panel says don’t unlock Karnataka in a hurry- The New Indian Express





Express News Service BENGALURU: With the growing threat of Covid Delta-Plus and Maharashtra deciding to go slow with its unlocking, the Karnataka Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has come up with a list of measures to be taken immediately. She also advised the government not to rush into easing rates. The center has also urged Karnataka, where two Delta-Plus cases are seen, to take immediate control measures, prevent crowds, conduct widespread testing and increase priority vaccine coverage in the districts where the variant was detected. The TAC, which held a meeting Saturday to discuss measures to contain Delta-Plus, advised the government to take further action in the districts, sources said. “After confirmation of the variant, a detailed epidemiological investigation will be carried out by the District Rapid Reaction Team (RRT) under the District Oversight Officer (DSO) and reports should be shared with the Deputy Commissioner, the district committee of experts and the state war ”suggested the TAC. Bearing in mind that it takes one or two weeks to sort the sample genome, the TAC has advised RRTs to investigate “the clinical status of the covid positive person, if he / she is admitted, isolated at home, cured or dies, etc.” “They also need to find out if a Covid-negative test is guaranteed for such people after 14 days of recovery,” the TAC adviser said. Teams are also expected to verify whether all contacts of the person who tested positive for the variant were identified and tested on day 0 through day 7. TAC bats for micro-planning Contact tracing should be done and RT-PCR performed on all such patient contacts. If tested positive, their samples should also be sequenced in the genome. TAC members stressed the need for micro-planning and making reporting formats strict at the state level and then sharing it with districts for regular reporting. They said strict control protocols should be put in place. An active influenza-like study (ILI) in the community – an entire village in rural areas and about 100 meters radius in urban areas – needs to be done urgently, the TAC said. All ILI cases should be tested with RTPCR. “The state needs to increase the epidemiological investigation of group cases along with the simultaneous genomic ranking. Rapid response teams in each district must implement the latest guidelines to strengthen epidemiological surveillance for disturbing variants, ”said Dr. Giridhara R Babu, epidemiologist and TAC member. Dr Manjunath CN, Director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Disease, urged the government to postpone any decision to allow large gatherings. “In the early waves, we noticed that the increase in Karnataka always happened 2-4 weeks after the surge in Maharashtra, Kerala and Delhi,” he said. He suggested that genome ordering should be increased from 5% of samples to at least 20% to detect VOCs early. Testing should become mandatory for those coming from these disturbing conditions, he said. The state records 4k cases in 1 day

In what appears to be a clear indication of people clashing with Covid norms, Karnataka on Saturday reported about 1,000 more cases than it recorded on Friday. The state registered 4,272 new cases on Saturday compared to 3,310 cases the day before. However, the positivity level dropped marginally from 8.43% on Friday to 8.40% on Saturday. Meanwhile, experts attribute the rise of the issue to various factors. ‘Strict vigilance at state borders’

Deputy Prime Minister Laxman Savadi on Saturday said the government plans to make it mandatory for people entering Karnataka across the border to produce a negative Covid report. Expressing concern about the growing incidence of the Delta + variant in Maharashtra, he added that his department had been working on measures to ensure strict vigilance across all checkpoints on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border.

