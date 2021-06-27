Farmers protest: Delhi-Gurgaon border sees loud noises | Gurgaon News





Gurgaon: Marking the end of seven months of protests against three controversial agricultural laws, hundreds of farmers, students and activists from Gurgaon left for Panchkula on Saturday morning to support the call of Samyukta Kisan Morchas (SKM) for an agitation all over the place. Heavy police barricades on the Delhi and Gurgaon sides for security purposes though led to hours of blockades in the city.

While some of the protesters left for Panchkula in the morning between the big barricades and the Delhi-Gurgaon border checkpoints, others left later in the day. Those from Gurgaon joined other protesters outside Nada Sahib Gurudwara in Panchkula to take a march up to Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh, raising anti-government and pro-democracy slogans. It was a mass rally that introduced a new wave of energy into the farmers movement. The march was enough to suggest that the government could not break this move and we will force them to accept our demands, said Santokh Singh, a member of the SKMs district unit that organized the protest of kheti bachao, loktantra bachao.

The farmers submitted a memorandum to the governor, stressing the high approach adopted by the government so far and demanding that the farmers’ movement be treated democratically and the repeal of the three laws. It says that the historic farmers’ movement led by SKM aims not only to save agriculture and farmers but also the democracy of our country.

The call for protest and the opportunities of farmers entering the national capital led to the heavy deployment of police at the Sirhaul border on the Delhi-Gurgaon highway. The traffic jam was cleared late in the afternoon.

While police officers claimed the traffic jam was cleared late in the afternoon, passengers complained that they were stuck in long backs due to slow control. It was extremely chaotic on the Sirhaul border. Police officers were checking each vehicle and cleaning one vehicle at a time, said Vijay Dewan, a daily commuter.







