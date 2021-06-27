Man-made climate change is likely to be a factor in the Southwest heat wave, scientists say | Local News





The temperature trends we see in the Southwest simply raise the floor. As the floor rises, it is easier to reach those extreme temperatures. The trend basically gives us that little extra incentive to be able to reach these absurd temperatures, he said. The types of high-pressure systems that cause heat domes occur with some regularity whether you are in a cooler or warmer climate, said Jane Baldwin, a postdoctoral researcher at Columbia University. What is happening with global warming is that because we are starting from a warmer starting base, when it … high enters, it can simply reach even more extreme temperatures than if we were in a more humid climate fresh, she said. Plus, she said, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a global body of climate scientists organized through the United Nations, has produced a report that says the extreme weather event most clearly linked to global warming is a heat wave . The mechanism is very straightforward, Baldwin said. When the temperature warms up, all the daily fluctuations in the temperatures we experience in the colder climates begin to pass on the thresholds, instead of the temperature being only slightly warmer, it can be dangerous to human health. It feels absurd The Tucsons range with temperatures plus 110 degrees from June 12 to 19 broke a previous record of six consecutive days set in 1994. The Phoenix range with 115 degrees plus temperatures in that June range broke a record of four such days placed in six separate cases, including twice in 2020. Tucson had six days in that period with record-breaking individual daily temperatures, while Phoenix had four.

