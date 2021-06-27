International
Sydney Covid Update: NSW registers 30 new cases as vaccination center identified as place of exposure | health
New South Wales has reported 30 new cases of Covid-19 and the vaccination center at Sydneys Westmead Hospital has been identified as a potential site of exposure.
On Sunday morning, the Prime Minister, Gladys Berejiklian, announced 30 more cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday evening, the first full day of a blockade for greater Sydney.
She said 11 of those people were already in isolation, but a number of people were potentially in the community while being contagious.
Four new cases were also reported in the Northern Territory, causing Darwin, Palmerston and Litchfield to enter a 48-hour blockade. All four cases are related to a mining worker at Mining Granites, who was previously tested positive.
Queensland also reported two new cases won locally, but of the Alpha variant, not the Delta variant currently spreading in Sydney.
Earlier Saturday evening, NSW Health issued alerts for five interstate Virgin Airlines flights on which an infected crew member was working.
On Sunday, the number of seafood-related cases at Great Ocean Foods in Sydneys Marrickville rose to 11. The Virgin aircraft member is associated with the majority.
The extra cases were accompanied by a birthday party organized in West Hoxton in west Sydneys, which is related to new cases discovered in Melbourne by a person who attended.
Also in NSW, sewage testing revealed fragments of the virus in the Port Kembla sewer network, but there were no further discoveries in the Bourke sewage network following a June 22 discovery.
On Sunday, the states’ top health official, Dr Kerry Chant, confirmed that the Westmead vaccination center was a potential exposure site, but assured people it was safe to be vaccinated.
Can I just reassure people that all the staff were wearing masks, the clinic was deeply cleaned, there is social distance in the clinic, Chant said. She also said the person did not walk through the hospital as the vaccination clinic had separate, outdoor entrances.
It is critical that we continue to be vaccinated, she said.
Chant said the contact trackers had taken a very conservative approach and had contacted people who attended before and after the infectious person participated. She said the person was not aware they were positive, and was later told they were a close contact of another site and had been tested.
The alert sent for close contacts told people who attended the center on June 22nd that they would have to be tested and isolated by July 6th.
In a statement, Graeme Loy, chief executive of Sydney Western’s Local Health District, told the Guardian Australia: At this point no transmission from this case to other people in the institution has been identified.
All people at the vaccination center are required to wear masks while waiting and during vaccination, and to check their temperature before entering.
Further exhibition sites in Sydney were publicly announced Saturday evening, including: Lyfe Cafe in Bondi all day on Thursday 24 June; Auburn Reading Cinema for the Fast & Furious 9 screening on Sunday 20 June at 6.30pm; and Adora handmade chocolates in Earlwood on Tuesday 22 June between 3.20pm and 3.45pm.
On Saturday afternoon, the Prime Minister had announced an effective bi-weekly closure from 6pm that day, applying to Sydney’s largest, Central Coast, Blue Mountains and Wollongong.
Earlier Friday, the state had announced a blockade for only four local government areas.
