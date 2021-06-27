Covid 19 coronavirus: Extended Level 2 Rules in Wellington; The Masterton case is under investigation

Alarm level 2 rules will be extended for 48 hours in Wellington, said Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

There are no Covid-19 community cases in NZ today, says Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

One case – a fully vaccinated health worker in Masterton who returned a poor positive test result – is under investigation. The person was in the Wellington area last week but had not passed the positive case or visited any place of interest.

The person may have returned a false positive test result, general health director Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in today’s update to 1pm Covid.

Alarm level 2 rules will be extended for 48 hours in Wellington, Hipkins said, adding that NZ was not far from the woods yet.

It is possible for the alarm level to drop at midnight Tuesday based on the test results so far, Hipkins said.

Wellington moved to alarm level 2 on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Initially that level was hoped to rise at midnight tonight.

The vast majority of the more than 2,000 Sydney passenger contacts that tested positive for the Covid-19 have returned negative tests, Hipkins said.

Participation testing in Wellington has been low and Hipkins encouraged more people to be tested in the capital. New places of interest have been announced.

The use of a mask is encouraged when social distancing is not possible.

NSW authorities confirmed that the partner of the Covid-positive man who traveled to Wellington has now come out positive.

Travel ban in Aussie

Hipkins warned pre-launch testing is likely to be introduced after the transtasman bubble opens. The government would consider whether the testing rule would apply across Australia.

“Hold on tight and follow public health advice,” Hipkins told Kiwis stranded in Australia.

People who have returned from Sydney are required to comply with Sydney restraint rules.

Yesterday, Hipkins announced that the travel bubble without the transtasman quarantine will stop for three days starting at 10.30 last night.

The stalemate marks the first time the bubble for all Australian states has stopped.

The quarantine travel ban from all Australian states and territories is currently set to be lifted at 11.59 pm (NZT) on Tuesday, 29 June.

An exposure event at a Northern Territory gold mine was the turning point for the closure of the transtasman bubble, Bloomfield said.

A mine worker yesterday tested positive for Covid, causing concern for over 900 workers who have already left the country.

Hipkins said there was potential for the virus to spread across Australia from the event and potentially to New Zealand.

The Northern Territory this afternoon announced a 48-hour block for Darwin and Palmerston after four new Covid-acquired cases were discovered in the country.

Greater Sydney and other parts of NSW went into a two-week jam at 6 last night. The state registered 30 new cases of the Covid community today.

The expert is surprised by the ban

Ahead of today’s briefing, University of Otago public health expert Professor Michael Baker told Newstalk ZB he was surprised at how extreme the ban was.

“I’m surprised that this suspension has spread across Australia because some states and territories have done at least as well as New Zealand in terms of sustainable elimination.”

University of Otago epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker was surprised by the new travel ban that spans all of Australia. Photo / supplied

Baker said some states had shown an ability to close borders quickly when neighboring states had outbreaks.

Baker told RNZ today “we are not clear yet. This will take several more days without cases.

“This could have turned into numerous super-spreading events.”

He told the RNZ the issue of the tourist exposed to “huge gaps” in the system.

“A major mode of transmission is through the aerosol. The virus does not care about the two-meter rule. We know it only takes a quick contact inside the house to get this infection.”

Baker said counterparts abroad were saying New Zealand needed to improve its approach to dealing with Covid-19.

“The virus has changed significantly and our response must change along with it.”

Travelers with plans shattered after the travel bubble was suspended spoke of their anxiety and disbelief.

“We have not seen our elderly parents since September 2019. We have endured the terrible Melbourne blockade,” a man told the Herald.

“We have been vaccinated. We have done clear Covid tests. There was no new case in Melbourne today. We are Zealanders.”

He said his parents were seriously ill and desperate to see him.