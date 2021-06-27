Jharkhand preparing for the third Covid wave; each district should have a 20-bed PICU facility





Image Source: PTI / REPRESENTATIVE 20 beds pediatric Intensive Care Units (shorting) are being deployed in every district across the state. Preparations to tackle the predicted third coronavirus wave have taken off in Jharkhand. Prime Minister Hemant Soren is personally monitoring any developments and issuing directives to relevant officials. According to information, 20 beds of Pediatric Intensive Care Units (PICU) are being set up in every district across the state. This time the state government is focusing on special facilities for children. The prime minister has instructed officials to set up child-friendly ICU beds in government hospitals as soon as possible. The Prime Minister also directed the officials to equip the children’s wards with modern medical equipment so that the patients in the rural areas have the opportunity to have the best possible and cost-free treatment in their locality. In addition to the general children’s quarters, dedicated children’s wards are also being developed. These wards are equipped with infant fan, pediatric fan, Bubble CPAP, radiant heating, oxygen supply equipment and other necessary equipment. Interestingly, PICU pavilions are being painted with different types of child friendly paintings. The curtains, sheets and covers used in the PICU pavilions are colorful and attractive to create a comfortable environment for children. The walls are painted with illustrations of cartoon characters. In addition, to create a stress-free environment for children, TV sets are being installed, a special play area is being created in the courtyard and neighborhood galleries. Bookcases are also being installed to hold multiple books with stories and other teaching materials. Each district administration began working to develop a dedicated ward for children. Many districts have already completed the development of at least one such structure and are in the process of developing other units in rural areas. Districts such as Koderma, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Gumla, Latehar, Giridih have already completed work on PICU. In Ranchi, a 27-bed PICU ward has been set up and work is underway on at least 40 more. In the East Singhbhum district, work is underway to develop 30 PICU beds. A 20-bed PICU facility has been completed in Koderma district. Giridih and Hazaribag districts are developing 130-bed children’s ward facilities across various Community Health Centers and the district Sadar Hospital. Work on 70 PICU bed facilities is nearing completion in Dhanbad and Khunti districts. Our government will not leave any stone unturned to create the best possible health infrastructure for our people and children. The third wave is predicted but the government is preparing in advance to fight against the new wave. The second wave was a lesson to us; helped us find gaps in our health facilities. “But this time we are preparing in advance,” said Soren. The Prime Minister further said that the instructions have been issued to the officials. I am closely monitoring every development. We are trying our best to develop such a medical infrastructure across the state that Jharkhand will witness for the first time. Read also: Ongoing preparation of states, UT and their infra to deal with the upcoming Covid: Govt revival in SC Read also: Rajasthan simplifies Covid rules, allows offices to restart with 100% workforce. The conditions apply Latest News of India







