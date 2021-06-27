T & Ts borders to reopen on July 17 | Local News

The Trinidad and Tobago border will be officially reopened on July 17, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced yesterday.

From that day on, T&T citizens who want to return home will be allowed to do so.

But there will be conditions attached, said the Prime Minister.

These conditions will depend on whether the person is fully vaccinated or not with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization Covid-19, said the Prime Minister.

He was speaking yesterday at a press conference of the Ministry of Health at the Diplomatic Center, St Anns.

Non-citizens will not yet be allowed to enter Trinidad and Tobago, he said.

Once a citizen has been fully vaccinated and is able to provide proof of a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test taken at least 72 hours before returning to the country, he or she will be allowed to go directly to house.

If, on the other hand, returning citizens are not fully vaccinated, they will be required to enter the state-supervised quarantine in state-sanctioned hotels for a period of 14 days.

They will have to pay their own expenses, the prime minister noted.

Vaccinated citizens of Trinidad and Tobago with a negative PCR test 72 hours or less will be allowed to enter and go home as a person who is fully vaccinated. A citizen of Trinidad and Tobago who has not been vaccinated and wants to enter will enter and must go into state-supervised quarantine for 14 days, and you must be able to show evidence of a PCR test no older than than 72 hours.

When it comes to children who are not vaccinated and who come with their parents, Rowley said they will be allowed to go home with their parents, provided their parents are fully vaccinated.

So parents who bring their children unvaccinated will be allowed to take them home, he said.

Rowley said Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) will provide more details in the coming days and a digitized system will be implemented where the traveler can provide information on vaccination status at the point of booking.

Legislation to protect against people trying to beat the system

The Prime Minister acknowledged that he was aware that some people could try to beat the system by presenting fraudulent vaccination documents to the Immigration, in an attempt to escape quarantine.

Forsht therefore he held discussions with Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi to bring the legislation into force to make such actions unattractive to any potential violators.

I spoke to the authorities about coming unvaccinated and trying to defeat the state-supervised quarantine system, and I spoke with the Attorney General to ensure that those punishments are in fact a deterrent and law enforcement will maintain up close on that because we know people will want to come in and disrespect, he said, adding that it would only take one person to play freely with the quarantine system to get the country back into the war. its against the spread of the virus.

Vaccination does not mean a person has escaped the virus, he noted.

“We still have to work to avoid infection and, most importantly, as long as vaccines are available, you are encouraged to use them,” he said.

The opening of the T & Ts borders was a major development, coming at a time when the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus has appeared in the United States and the United Kingdom, he said.

He said Covid-19 and its variants were still active and aggressive all over the world, despite what you are hearing from some people in Trinidad and Tobago who have no responsibility for anything.

It means you are strong, but you still have to work to avoid infection.