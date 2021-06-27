Assam officials announce COVID-19 intimidation that killed 250 birds





55 out of 84 offspring and babies who survived the trip to a Kaziranga rehabilitation center are in serious condition.



Authorities in the northern district of Assams Udalguri have sent a notice to Tangla City Council officials that more than 250 wild birds and cormorants have died due to a COVID-19 intimidation. Tangla is about 90 km north of Guwahati. Deputy District Commissioner P. Uday Praveen said the cause of the show served civilian officials under the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 and the COVID 2020 Regulations on Disseminating Misinformation and Creating Fear among Locals about the spread of the infection. from the novel coronavirus. A First Information Report was also submitted by the State Department of Forestry under the Wildlife Conservation Act of 1972 for clearing bamboo trees and causing the death of wild cattle birds, he said. The Deputy Commissioner said the rescued birds were taken to the Center for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) in Kaziranga. The Executive Officer of Tangla Municipal Board on June 8 had sent a notice to the five persons of Ward No. 1, asking them to clear the bamboo trees on their land to prevent the birds from nesting. The announcement read: Your neighbors have complained that wild birds nesting in your bamboo trees are destroying the environment with their urine and feces. It can also spread crown infection. This way you are required to cut the bamboo trees for a cleaner and healthier environment. Lokjit Sutar, one of those who received the notice said the birds have been using trees and shrubs in the neighborhood for decades to nest. We have never bothered them and they have never caused us any harm. We always thought we were destined by Mother Nature to wait for the birds during their nesting period, he said. He and four others had met with municipal authorities to allow the birds. But civilian officials sent several men to cut down the bamboo trees on his land and that of neighbor Mahendra Dekas before the district administration entered. Fighting death Rathin Barman, Joint Director of the Wildlife Trust of India running the CWRC, said 84 of the 89 seedlings and eggs of three species of poultry, small elegance and cormorant survived the 150km journey from Tangla to Kaziranga on June 25 afternoon. Six cormorant eggs rescued from destroyed nests also arrived at the CWRC along with the birds. Five birds died on arrival while the condition of the 55 who survived the trip is serious. Most of these (41) are minor quarrels, he told Hindu on June 26th.

