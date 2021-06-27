NPR’s Sarah McCammon talks to Primrose Riordan about Times Financial about China’s increasingly tight control over Hong Kong and what it might mean for one of the busiest financial centers in the world.

This week, Apple Daily, an independent pro-democracy newspaper in Hong Kong, was forced to close its doors. That’s because her accounts were frozen and the top editors were arrested under a Chinese national security law that many believe targets pro-democracy ideas. Examples is the latest and most high-profile example of China tightening in Hong Kong, a city that has long been independent of Beijing. It’s also home to one of the busiest financial markets in the world. So what is China’s long game for an area that has enjoyed and visibly benefited from relative independence from Beijing? Join me now to talk about this is Primrose Riordan. She is a correspondent for the Hong Kong-based Financial Times. Welcome Thank you for joining us.

PRIMROSE RIORDAN: Thank you very much for having me.

MCCAMMON: There have been reports of long lines to buy the final print edition of Apple Daily. Can you tell us what the atmosphere is like there now? What have people said about the closure of Apple Daily?

RIORDAN: Yes, it was a very exciting day on this day which was, the day, as you mentioned, where their last edition was. So we had these long, long lines across the city. I was in the center (ph) the day it was the final edition. And, you know, there was only this line of businessmen. I mean, I think most of them were on the side of the young, but even there there were older people. And once they bought their letter, I was just talking to some of them. And they joined the letter quite a bit during the pro-democracy protests of 2019, which I am sure some of your listeners would remember that they had really taken over the city.

Since the national security law has been in force, there have been no street protests. So for many of these people, it was kind of the only way they could really demonstrate their dissatisfaction. Of course, people still go about their daily lives and money is still going through the city like nothing else. But, you know, there is still this feeling that, yes, the frustration and support for the movement that we are still seeing.

MCCAMMON: Hong Kong is, of course, one of the busiest financial centers in the world. How does China’s control of Hong Kong give it stronger forms, like trade and commerce? And how is this affecting the business community there?

RIORDANI: Yes. So this is a really interesting question. I think what we are seeing is that after the pandemic, China really paved the way towards economic recovery. So any kind of western bank or fund or any kind of big financial house very much wanted to be part of that whole wave we saw as a result of the pandemic, especially considering that China’s economic recovery has been so fast, I think. So all of them were already settled in the city, still want to stay here because of the promise of returning to this market.

So I think there is a sense of this kind of division within the city where you got, on the one hand, this kind of absolute money creation. It’s just irresistible for so many of these financial homes, which is keeping people here and all that stuff. And then on the other hand, you have this rather harsh and quick blow to activists and politicians and academics and even obviously the media. So I mean, I think the question is whether or not you can have this kind of financially still successful and vibrant without that sense of free flow of information. And, you know, I mean, that’s the question that still needs to be answered, I guess.

MCCAMMON: Is the business community responding specifically to the closure of Apple Daily?

RIORDAN: No, I mean, absolutely not. I mean, already business is very aware of what they say about China already. And I would be very, very surprised if any big business planning to still make money in Hong Kong and China would criticize that move at all. I mean, basically, business has already been very, very careful about what they say about China, given the harsh reaction they see if they say anything that, you know, that would offend the Chinese government.

MCCAMMON: Primrose, you have been covering this region for a long time. What would you say is Beijing’s ultimate goal when it comes to Hong Kong? I mean, what’s the long game here?

RIORDAN: Yes, so that’s a really good question. I mean, I don’t think we know exactly what the end goal is, but I think hitting provides a lot of clues as to what the end game is. Because stroke is so prevalent, you know, massive changes in the education system, for example. I mean, you have a new national security curriculum being introduced, a subject which was called liberal studies. It is now being completely rewritten to be more patriotic. Basically, we do not really know what the final product will be, but it is definitely the case that China itself does not want to worry about this small town of 7.6 million people. There are so many people to worry about and so many other cities to worry about. You do not want to be frustrated if you cannot get the right pitch so invest in a good capo, you know. during 2019

MCCAMMON: Excuse me if this is a naive question, but why is it so important from a Chinese perspective? I mean, why not let Hong Kong do just what it wants to do?

RIORDAN: Well, Hong Kong is part of China, so it’s a Chinese city from their point of view. And he does not want to have a part of the country that opposes the country, I think. And at the same time also, you know, the other thing they are worried about is any kind of leak or any kind of climbing of some of these ideas that were being prepared in Hong Kong on the mainland. You know, this is a really big concern too. Undoubtedly, on the other hand, there are people here in the institution who oppose Beijing, but still want Hong Kong to remain divided because they believe this also allows China to have that engagement with the rest of the world.

And, you know, this has definitely been a long-term pull for Hong Kong in what it has been able to have these western companies which are happy to be here and happy to have their base here and all the rest because has those international structures. So it’s a real question right now, because it’s hard to call it an experiment, but it’s a question of whether or not you can have a financial center without those freedoms and without those kinds of, you know, things that made Hong Kong different from the rest of China and made that country much more autonomous than it will be after these changes they are undergoing that the city is watching at the moment.

MCCAMMON: This is Primrose Riordan, the Hong Kong-based Financial Times correspondent. Thank you very much for sharing your reports with us.

RIORDAN: Thank you very much for having me.

