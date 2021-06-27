Trump rally opens Lorain county in the world | tidings

The return of former President Donald J. Trump to the podium on June 26 brought a large crowd of spectators from across the country to the Lorain County Fairs.

The Save America meeting brought Trump to Wellington in support of Max Miller, who is challenging incumbent Republican Congressman Anthony Gonzalez, 16th Congressional District in Ohio.

Attendees from all over the country and from right down the street attended the celebrations along with the media highlighting the event in Lorain County.

For example, Wellington resident Jonathon Thomas rode his scooter wearing a suit and hat designed by an American patriotic flag and said he was enthusiastic about so many people listening to the former president.

Honestly, it ‘s just wonderful to see so many people here enjoying the beautiful places, he said.

In anticipation of Trumps remarks, he said before the rally that he would pay attention if he speaks fair politics and has a vision for the future of America.

Two familiar faces to Lorain County residents took the podium to kick off the evening at Lorain County Republican Commissioners Michelle Hung and David J. Moore.

They both shared experiences in opening the first headquarters of the Trump campaign with mortar and brick in Ohio, eventually leading to their candidacies for office.

Hung said it was Trump who inspired him to run the country.

In 2016, we had a historic election. And when the President took office in January 2017, I saw the positive changes he was bringing to our country. It was because of President Trump that I decided to run for city council in my hometown, North Ridgeville, Hung said.

Hung became the first Republican woman to be elected commissioner in Lorain County history in 2020 when she and Moore were elected, ending decades of Democratic county party governance.

Today there is an electricity in the air. Do you feel it? There is something special and there is something historical that is happening now. We are here to join the greatest president of our lives, Hung added.

Moore followed Hungs’ remarks.

Welcome to Lorain County, my desperate friends, he said.

Moore advertised the multi-generational family businesses of Lorain Countys at Gibsons Bakery and McConnells Farm Market in Oberlin.

Both families are very community oriented and care for the community in which they live. We are fortunate that they have called Lorain County home. We have over 1,000 Farms here in our county, but we also have a strong manufacturing community associated with the healthcare, automotive and steel industries, Moore said.

Hailing Lorain County Community College innovation and low cost of living and proximity to Cleveland, Moore said the area is a great place to raise a family and said Trump asked him to be a delegate and a mayor of the county campaign in 2015 and called the historic 2016 victory.

It was a historic vote, and we thank you. You were the ones who believed in us and Donald Trump to take over the fight that had to be done, Moore added. Like us, Donald Trump believes in public service, not cellular service like these career politicians. Donald Trump brought an opportunity to our country, unlike the sleepy leadership of Joe, which has brought despair and economic slavery.

The event was well attended with traffic supported more than a mile from the entrance to Pitts Road most of the day.

In a statement before the rally, Wellington Mayor Hans Schneider praised the security service forces for making it possible and the Wellington people to help showcase their welcoming community.

“No matter where someone falls on the political spectrum, I have always been proud of the way our community has been able to put aside differences and work together for the greater good of the community,” said the mayor. This gathering is an opportunity to show everyone, both near and far, that people can not only coexist but can bridge the gap to work together to accomplish things and show respect for them. with whom we may disagree on an issue or two or several. This is how we have always done it and this is how we will continue to do it here in Wellington.