Cabinet minister Alberta says she was the victim of a hate attack in Calgary: ‘I was just terrified’

A cabinet minister Alberta and her daughter are talking after the 25-year-old said she was the victim of hate-ridden violence in Calgary this week.

“As a mother, I was absolutely outraged that this happened to my child,” said Calgary-born and raised Calgary-based Minister of Social Services and Community Ryan Sawhney.

“I grew up having to deal with all kinds of discrimination and racism and prejudice.

“I always thought, for my kids, I can protect them from this kind of thing and that is not really the case.”

Sawhney said her 25-year-old daughter Raman was attacked Friday in downtown Calgary near her office in the middle of the day.

“I was walking down Steven Avenue,” Raman said in an interview with Global News, explaining that she had just had coffee with a friend and was walking to work around 11 a.m.

“I believe I look like any other young woman walking across the street: I was wearing a summer dress and I drank my Starbucks coffee.”

That was when she said a man approached her.

“Suddenly from my peripheral gaze I saw a man walking very fast, trying to cross the street and I thought he was just trying to cross,” she said, noting that he seemed to be walking very aggressively.

“I took a few steps forward and he came, almost taking my lungs from me, from behind a pillar and at that moment I appeared,” This man is going to attack me. “

“I actually thought, ‘Will he kidnap me?’ “I had no idea what was going on.”

The mother and daughter say Raman was caught, pushed, sworn and chased as passersby watched.

“He grabbed my shoulder, pushed me and started cursing me, saying some racial insults. I was just terrified, “said Raman, adding that she ran into the street near several passers-by, but added that this did not stop the man.

“I drank an ice coffee, so I threw it at him and ran across the street. “He followed me at the moment I was shaking and I just did my best,” Raman said.

She said she walked into a nearby nail salon and called the police. Raman said she was not physically injured but was shocked. Sawhney said she is shocked as well.

“As her mother, I just jumped to the floor that this happened,” the MLA told Calgary-North East, noting that it happened at a time when there have been frequent attacks on racist women over the past year.

















“We need to start a really strong conversation across the country and across the country about the fact that this is happening. “And I was really proud of my daughter that she said she wanted to talk,” said the minister.

Sawhney recalled dealing with hateful behavior when growing up:

“I have lived with this kind of waste all my life. I grew up in northeastern Calgary in the 1970s and can remember so many times when I was attacked as a teenager. I was pushed off the bike and ended up breaking the cervical bone. ”

Sawhney says she is now more motivated than ever to ensure that women, no matter where they come from, can walk in public without fear of being attacked.

“I’m angry, sad and disgusted at the same time, as I’ve been through every single attack on racist women,” Sawhney said.

She told Global News even if the husband was not motivated by racism or hatred for women, the fact remains that her daughter was still attacked during the day.

















Raman said she believes hate-motivated incidents happen far more often than people might think.

“Even with women of Caucasian descent, this is happening a lot and it breaks my heart. It is absolutely horrible and I think we should continue to tell our stories, “she said, noting with disappointment that passers-by did not try to help escalate the situation:” No one really did anything to intervene. “

“I have a lot of girlfriends living in the city center and they are afraid to walk alone.”

Sawhney acknowledged that it can be difficult to know what to do in such a situation.

“Part of the reason, I think, is honestly scary. “Because you do not know what the situation may be and there are situations where a good Samaritan is hurt,” she said.

“I was very disappointed and even somewhat devastated that no one came to my daughter’s aid. “I hope we can move the needle in that conversation and teach people the importance of intervention.”

Prime Minister Jason Kenney called it another deeply troubling attack, motivated by hatred towards a young Alberta woman from an apparent minority background.

“It simply came to our notice then. “Hate crimes like this are a vicious attack not only on innocent individuals but also on the cohesion (and) security of our entire society,” the prime minister said in a tweet posted Friday evening.

“We must all work together to eradicate this hatred. We can not be disinterested passers-by when people are attacked in our communities, in the middle of the day. “

The Calgary Police Service was not available for comment.

















