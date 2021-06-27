Of course it is doubtful: 2 most Catholic churches burn in the southern interior of BC

Two other Catholic churches were burned in the Southern Inland BCs.

Similkameen Lower Indian Gang boss Keith Crow confirmed to Global News on Saturday morning that a church in the Hedley community burned down, as did one in the Chopaka border community.

Hedley is about an hour’s drive southwest of Penticton, while Chopaka is about half an hour west of Osoyoos.

I got a call early in the morning from one of our members that our church was burning in Chopaka, Crow told Global News.

After this call, I got another call from Similkameen Upper Indian Gang that their church was also burned.

The incident after the burning of two other South Okanagan churches in the reserve land early Monday.

Crow said he attended a scene this morning and the church has been razed to the ground.

It’s in the ashes, he said.

















Evidence of a rapist found at church fire scene in South Okanagan.





Of course it is suspicious, Crow added when asked about the fire.

Again two fires, two more churches overnight. I look forward to seeing what they come up with.

Asked about the communities’ reaction to Saturday’s news, Crow called it heartbreaking.

We still have people who worship and practice their religion. They had service there two weeks ago, Crow said.

I do not accept this at all. I support all my members, regardless of their religion and what their beliefs are. I hope that, in the long run, these individuals are caught. This is unacceptable.

















A residential school survivor shares painful childhood memories





On Saturday afternoon, the RCMP issued a statement, saying it was investigating two incidents involving St. Paul Catholic Church. Anns, located in the Upper Similkameen Indian Band near Hedley and the Chopaka Catholic Church in the Lower Similkameen Indian Band.

Police said the Princeton RCMP received a phone call at 3:52 a.m. that St. Anne’s Church was on fire.

Then at 4:45 a.m., the Keremeos RCMP received a phone call that the Chopaka Catholic Church was burning.

Police noted that the Chopaka fire spread to the nearby brush, which was quickly extinguished by BC Wildfire crews before it spread further.

The RCMP (Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen) is treating both of these fires as suspicious and is seeking to determine any possible links to the Penticton and Oliver church fires on June 21, 2021 ″, RCMP’s Rgt said. Jason Bayda.

Investigations into previous fires and these two new fires are ongoing without arrests or charges.

Police are asking anyone with information about the two new fires to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

















The church burns to the ground in St. Teresa after Mass on Easter Sunday





Crow was also asked about possible ties and anger towards the Catholic Church following the discovery of unmarked graves in former residential schools in Kamloops last month, and now this week in Saskatchewan.

That’s where it all started, Crow said. It is not news to us, burials in Kamloops; we have always heard of it, we have always spoken of it.

I’m glad they were finally discovered. But on the other hand, it is heartbreaking at the same time. 215 who were found there. . . its destructive.

Crow said his band recordings show that there were a couple of LSIB members who did not return from the former residential school in Kamloops.

Honestly, I do not know what to say. Heartbreaking hail, Sorra said. And I worry about the reaction of other communities across Canada, who had residential schools within their territory, within their nations.

I think most communities have a small church and some people still practice, and I support them.

















Residential school discoveries highlight Canada’s long road to reconciliation





Crow said the church in Hedley burned down around 3 a.m. while the one in Chopaka was close to 4 p.m.

The burned churches came as Crow and other first nations in the region planned to gather in Kamloops on Saturday afternoon to honor survivors of residential schools and unmarked graves.

It is believed that the assembly will include some of the first nations and may reach more than 100 people.

















Saskatoon’s Catholic Church Doors Painted After News of Unmarked Graves





Crow also touched on how lucky he was that the church fires did not lead to a potential fire, given how dry the region is, along with the heat wave that burns the area.

Honestly, I was very happy to have another counselor there and some other people, Crow said, adding that they were lucky to have calm weather conditions. We had reeds and shovels and set a ceasefire where the fire had started to spread.

I’m going to be a firefighter this morning.

Crow said BC Wildfire came in and crashed, for which he was grateful. He also mentioned that a power line crashed and sparks were falling, and that FortisBC had to be contacted to cut off power.

Once it closed, we were able to get in there and help, Crow said, setting up some of these small fires and grass fires that had started to move.

More to come