International
German election: Chancellor candidates debate global security, foreign policy | News | DW
The three candidates for German chancellor, Annalena Baerbock of the Greens, Armin Laschet of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats (SPD) took part in a debate on Saturday.
The event, titled “Beyond instability: Germany’s role in the world” came three months before Germany’s September 26 federal election.
German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Armin Laschet, Green Party co-chair Annalena Baerbock and German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) take part in a televised debate hosted by TV presenter Tina Hassel and diplomat German President and Munich Security Conference (MSC) Wolfgang Ischinger in Berlin on Saturday
The debate focused on the candidates’ visions for Germany’s future foreign and security policy. It was moderated by the chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Ambassador Wolfgang Ischinger, and Tina Hassel, head of the capital’s public broadcaster ARD studio.
What topics came up?
The moderators presented questions posed by global heavyweights in the fields of defense, foreign policy and academia such as US General David Petraeus, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and British historian Timothy Garton Ash.
The three candidates were asked about a range of issues, including trans-Atlantic relations, climate change and security policy in the Middle East, as well as Germany’s role in the EU and relations with Russia and China.
With the Greens’ Baerbock and the CDU Laschet representing opposing views at the debate stage, the initial idealist seeking to shake things up in a value-based way, and the more conservative realist emphasizing existing business and interests was first Scholz one who worked for the needle between divergent visions.
Nord current 2
In response to a question posed by current MEP and former Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski about the outcome of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Laschet and Scholz threatened to stop the transfer of gas through the pipeline if Russia violates its commitments to Ukraine.
“It should [Russian President Vladimir] “Putin does not abide by this rule and uses it against Ukraine. He can also be stopped at any time,” Laschet said. It’s so simple. “
Ischinger read a threatening statement to Ukraine that Putin had given at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum earlier this month. In it, the Russian president said Ukraine would have to show goodwill if it wanted to remain a transit country for Russian gas in the long run.
Scholz said that while Germany’s interest in the pipeline was purely economic, it was not clear to Russia.
Baerbock reiterated her demand that the pipeline be removed, accusing Putin of wanting to use the project to destabilize Ukraine. She also questioned whether it was possible to cut European gas from Russia to two countries at the same time as a practical matter if Russia does not honor its commitments.
“We can not just say that this is an economic project,” Baerbock added. “I went to Russia and talked to the main actors, they were openly told the goal was about Ukraine and to circumvent the sanctions.”
Hungary
The Greens candidate also spoke about cutting EU funding for Hungary for its continued authoritarian trajectory, something Laschet and Scholz opposed.
As expected, CDU candidate Armin Laschet spoke favorably about many of Germany’s existing policies when it came to issues like Russia and China, where he said trade should be balanced with values.
He was hopeful that the dialogue could be supported even with strong opponents while protests could be made about certain behaviors that were in violation of human rights. In contrast to Baerbock, he insisted that the treatment of Hungary’s slide towards authoritarianism be limited to the European Court of Justice.
SPD candidate Scholz made the most of the ongoing squabbles between Baerbock and Laschet, which were occasionally discussed, drawing on his extensive experience as Deputy Chancellor and Minister of Finance.
For example, in the Hungarian case, he turned into a well-known refrain of empowering local actors who lean towards European values, such as Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony.
Climate change
Towards the end of the debate, moderators highlighted a German public opinion poll showing the three main public safety concerns were all related to climate change, an issue that Green Baerbock candidate is known for sampling.
“The only thing we can say is that the citizens show good judgment here,” Scholz said.
At the end of the debate, when candidates were asked to talk about what they admired in the other two, both Laschet and Scholz praised Baerbock’s pragmatic idealistic approach to tackling difficult problems in the world.
In contrast, Baerbock praised Scholz for his composure and Laschet for his endurance in the face of the head wind.
