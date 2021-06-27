Five years since the Brexit referendum





K weekT week week marks five years since the United Kingdom controversially voted to leave the European Union.

Speaking earlier this week Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the historic vote would now act as a boost to jobs and renewal across the UK once it recovers from the pandemic.

In a statement marking the anniversary Wednesday of the 2016 referendum, the Prime Minister said it was his “mission” to use the freedoms he gave him to offer a better future for the British people. Closer to home, we asked elected officials from both the Leave and Remain camps how they felt the five years since the referendum had changed Britain. Newport East MS, John Griffiths, voted to remain in the EU. He says he now respects the result of the vote, but has warned that Wales has already begun to see “some of the negative effects of Brexit”. He said these problems were emerging “in terms of employment, trade and obviously difficulties over Northern Ireland border issues”. “This whole episode has also led to a deterioration in community cohesion,” he said. “The Welsh government naturally respects the result of the referendum and is committed to getting the best possible result after Brexit – and one of the ways they are already doing this is by announcing a new International Learning Exchange scheme.” This will enable students and staff, both from Wales and those coming to study or work in Wales, to continue to benefit from international exchanges in a manner similar to Erasmus +. ” On the other side of the debate, Conservative MP David TC Davies, representing Monmouth, said it was because of Brexit that the UK had “started a world-leading vaccination program” in response to the coronavirus pandemic. He said: “On the eve of Brexit, the remaining campaigns claimed that we would run out of food and medicine – and the economy would collapse. “In reality, we were soon able to sign a trade agreement with the EU and now we are seeing agreements happening with other countries.” Like the rest of the world, we have faced the worst crisis since the end of World War II. “But the economy remains strong.” Moreover, it was because of Brexit that we were able to create and approve a vaccine ahead of the rest of the EU and start a world-leading, life-saving vaccination program. Mr Johnson, who led the successful Voto Leave campaign, said the country had voted five years ago to “regain control of our destiny”. “This government did Brexit and we have already recovered our money, our laws, our borders and our waters,” he said. However, Lord Heseltine, the former deputy prime minister who is now president of the European Movement, said Brexit was “quite the opposite” of what the country needed after the pandemic. “Five years later, Brexit is far from ‘over’. “It has just begun and the forecast is ominous,” he said. “Storm clouds are gathering on the horizon, most notably the threat of a Good Friday peace deal in Northern Ireland.” How did Gwent areas vote in the 2016 referendum: Blaenau Gwent: Lini: 62 percent; 38 percent remain

Caerphilly: Lini: 57.6 percent; Remaining: 42.4 percent

Monmouthshire: Lini: 49.6 percent; Remaining: 50.4 percent

Newport: Lini: 56 percent; 44 percent remain

Torfaen: Lin: 59.8 percent; Remaining: 40.2 percent







